The organization of the GP Ice Race in 2023 has to deal with a phenomenon that we know all too well in the Netherlands: the event cannot take place.

For skating enthusiasts, the question is every year: is the winter harsh enough to realize an Elfstedentocht? It has not been possible for years to get the ice to the desired quality level to realize the great skating race. For a huge variety of reasons, but the main one is of course that you don’t want your entire event to fall through the ice en masse, in this case literally.

GP Ice Race 2023

Elsewhere in Europe the ice is thick enough to skate on. In fact, at Zell am See in Austria, the lake (Zeller See) freezes almost every year so thick that you can drive over it with a car. It has been the basis for the GP Ice Race for years, originally a rather Porsche-colored event. So in the 1950s it was a real race, where 356s and 550 Spyders battled each other, sliding over the ice.

Today it is a big Porsche party in the winter and the motor racing aspect is a bit under the snow. True to tradition, however, the year for car enthusiasts starts on the ice in Austria, at least for Porsche fans. The coolest Porsches, including those with a rally past, take to the stage on the ice of the Zeller See. At least not in 2023.

GP Ice Race is cancelled

Unfortunately, peanut butter: also at the GP Ice Race 2023 the cry is “it just pours oan”. The ice at Zell am See is not thick enough, because the temperatures are too far and even above freezing. According to the organizers of the GP Ice Race, it is unusually warm in the Alps this year and it cannot be promised that there will be a possibility for the event until the spring of 2023. Too bad, because in December 2022 the quality of the ice cream was ‘excellent’.

All tickets will therefore be reimbursed and the GP Ice Race will not take place again until 2024. It is a phenomenon that we Dutch people have enough experience with: ice simply has to be good for an event like this.

This article GP Ice Race 2023: “it just pours” appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Ice #Race #pours