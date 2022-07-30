Forecasts respected: the rain arrived abundantly already in the last free practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix, but not enough to prevent the drivers from taking to the track to prepare for a possible wet qualifying session. After a start with more or less intense showers, we went towards better conditions with greater use of the intermediate tire.

The cards on the table obviously shuffled, as often happens in these cases, and so on in front of everyone there is even the Williams of Nicholas Latifi. The Canadian obtained the best performance in 1: 41.480, trimming a good six tenths to the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. However, the Cavallino proved to be particularly effective even in these conditions after dominating the free practice sessions on Friday, with the Monegasque – strictly speaking – who is the number one favorite for winning pole regardless of the weather conditions in qualifying. inflicted a second on Max Verstappen (fourth).

Between the two main contenders for the title has also slipped the other Williams of Alex Albon who, although probably more low on fuel than the others, could try the coup this afternoon. Fifth time for Fernando Alonso in front of Carlos Sainz’s second Red, then Lando Norris, Sebastian Vettel and Kevin Magnussen to complete the Top-10.

A single red flag caused just over six minutes from the end by Sebastian Vettel, who went to the wall in sector 2 without however reporting major damage to his Aston Martin.

Relive the Hungaroring PL3 through ours LIVE

F1 | Hungarian GP 2022, Free Practice 3 classification