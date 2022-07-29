Yet Ferrari ahead of everyone in Hungary. If in FP1 it was Carlos Sainz who prevailed, in FP2 Charles Leclerc raised the bar with his 1: 18.445, best time so far. The Monegasque preceded Lando Norris by 217 thousandths, surprisingly second. The Briton beat Sainz by 14 thousandths, while Max Verstappen fell from the ‘podium’, fourth at +0.283 on a Red Bull that did not show an exciting pace, net of fuel loads, maps and work schedules.
Daniel Ricciardo is also in the top-5, confirming one McLaren improved. Behind theHoney Badger Alonso, Vettel (Aston Martin’s pace was also good), Russell, Perez and Bottas. Lewis Hamilton only 11th, two tenths behind his teammate.
F1 | Hungarian GP 2022, Free Practice 2 classification
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|C. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1: 18.445 (S.)
|27
|2
|L. Norris
|McLaren
|1: 18.662 (S.)
|+0.217
|29
|3
|C. Sainz
|Ferrari
|1: 18.676 (S.)
|+0.231
|29
|4
|M. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1: 18.728 (S.)
|+0.283
|26
|5
|D. Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1: 18.872 (S.)
|+0.427
|27
|6
|F. Alonso
|Alpine
|1: 19.049 (S.)
|+0.604
|30
|7
|S. Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1: 19.253 (S.)
|+0.808
|31
|8
|G. Russell
|Mercedes
|1: 19.355 (S.)
|+0.910
|28
|9
|S. Perez
|Red Bull
|1: 19.397 (S.)
|+0.952
|28
|10
|V. Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1: 19.411 (S.)
|+0.966
|30
|11
|L. Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1: 19.547 (S.)
|+1.102
|23
|12
|G. Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1: 19.605 (S.)
|+1.160
|26
|13
|AND. Or with
|Alpine
|1: 19.614 (S.)
|+1.169
|27
|14
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1: 19.702 (S.)
|+1.257
|30
|15
|P. Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1: 19.730 (S.)
|+1.285
|28
|16
|K. Magnussen
|Haas
|1: 19.818 (S.)
|+1.373
|29
|17
|M. Schumacher
|Haas
|1: 19.985 (S.)
|+1.540
|28
|18
|N. Latifi
|Williams
|1: 20.488 (S.)
|+2.043
|30
|19
|Y. Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1: 20.521 (S.)
|+2.076
|31
|20
|TO. Albon
|Williams
|1: 20.615 (S.)
|+2.170
|20
