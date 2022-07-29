Yet Ferrari ahead of everyone in Hungary. If in FP1 it was Carlos Sainz who prevailed, in FP2 Charles Leclerc raised the bar with his 1: 18.445, best time so far. The Monegasque preceded Lando Norris by 217 thousandths, surprisingly second. The Briton beat Sainz by 14 thousandths, while Max Verstappen fell from the ‘podium’, fourth at +0.283 on a Red Bull that did not show an exciting pace, net of fuel loads, maps and work schedules.

Daniel Ricciardo is also in the top-5, confirming one McLaren improved. Behind theHoney Badger Alonso, Vettel (Aston Martin’s pace was also good), Russell, Perez and Bottas. Lewis Hamilton only 11th, two tenths behind his teammate.

F1 | Hungarian GP 2022, Free Practice 2 classification

Pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 C. Leclerc Ferrari 1: 18.445 ( S. ) 27 2 L. Norris McLaren 1: 18.662 ( S. ) +0.217 29 3 C. Sainz Ferrari 1: 18.676 ( S. ) +0.231 29 4 M. Verstappen Red Bull 1: 18.728 ( S. ) +0.283 26 5 D. Ricciardo McLaren 1: 18.872 ( S. ) +0.427 27 6 F. Alonso Alpine 1: 19.049 ( S. ) +0.604 30 7 S. Vettel Aston Martin 1: 19.253 ( S. ) +0.808 31 8 G. Russell Mercedes 1: 19.355 ( S. ) +0.910 28 9 S. Perez Red Bull 1: 19.397 ( S. ) +0.952 28 10 V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 1: 19.411 ( S. ) +0.966 30 11 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1: 19.547 ( S. ) +1.102 23 12 G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 1: 19.605 ( S. ) +1.160 26 13 AND. Or with Alpine 1: 19.614 ( S. ) +1.169 27 14 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1: 19.702 ( S. ) +1.257 30 15 P. Gasly AlphaTauri 1: 19.730 ( S. ) +1.285 28 16 K. Magnussen Haas 1: 19.818 ( S. ) +1.373 29 17 M. Schumacher Haas 1: 19.985 ( S. ) +1.540 28 18 N. Latifi Williams 1: 20.488 ( S. ) +2.043 30 19 Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1: 20.521 ( S. ) +2.076 31 20 TO. Albon Williams 1: 20.615 ( S. ) +2.170 20