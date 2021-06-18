In the afternoon session at Le Castellet the Dutch Red Bull is the fastest ahead of Bottas and Hamilton. Fourth Alonso in front of the Cavallino
Mercedes calls, Max Verstappen answers. After the best time of the W12 in the morning session, the Dutch Red Bull went wild in the afternoon and closed the first day of free practice of the French GP with the best time. In a sunny Le Castellet, with 47 degrees on the asphalt, in 1’32 ”872, Max preceded the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas by 8 thousandths and that of Lewis Hamilton by 253 thousandths. The Black Arrows, however, appeared much more on the ball than the last performances on the citizens of Monte Carlo and Baku, it is reasonable to expect a close duel for the victory.
Duel in the center
Behind the two rivals for the championship there is an equally close challenge in the middle of the group, with Alpine wanting to be part of the match at home. After Esteban Ocon’s fifth time in free practice 1, in fact, Fernando Alonso placed the fourth time in the afternoon session, right in front of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and his French teammate, sixth ahead of Pierre Gasly and the other red of Carlos Sainz, eighth. Ninth is Kimi Raikkonen with Alfa Romeo, which has Antonio Giovinazzi in 11th position. Tenth and 14th times for the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Less well the winner of Baku, Sergio Perez: the Mexican finished the day with 12th time.
Free time 2
1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’32 ”872
2.Bottas (Mercedes) 1’32 ”880
3. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’33 ”125
4. Alonso (Alpine) 1’33 ”340
5. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’33 ”550
6. Ocon (Alpine) 1’33 ”685
7. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’33 ”696
8. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’33 ”698
9. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”786
10. Norris (McLaren) 1’33 ”822
11. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”831
12. Perez (Red Bull) 1’33 ”921
13. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’33 ”955
14. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’34 ”079
15. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’34 ”447
16. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’34 ”632
17. Russell (Williams) 1’35 ”266
18. Latifi (Williams) 1’35 ”331
19. Schumacher (Haas) 1’35 ”512
20. Mazepin (Haas) 1’35 “551
Thus the free 1
In Free Practice 1 the best time was for the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas (1’33 “448) and Lewis Hamilton (1’33” 783) ahead of the Dutchman (1’33 “880) and Sergio Perez (1’34” 193 ). The Ferraris had started a bit quietly with Charles Leclerc’s 11th fastest time and Carlos Sainz’s 16th time, 1 ”5 and 1” 8 behind the top respectively.
The times of free practice 1
These are the times of the FP1 of the French GP:
1. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’33 ”488
2. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’33 ”783
3. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’33 ”880
4. Perez (Red Bull) 1’34 ”193
5. Ocon (Alpine) 1’34 ”329
6. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’34 ”644
7. Alonso (Alpine) 1’34 ”693
8. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’34 ”699
9. Norris (McLaren) 1’34 ”707
10. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’34 ”847
11. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’34 ”950
12. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’35 ”116
13. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’35 ”135
14. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’35 ”275
15. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’35 ”289
16. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’35 ”342
17. Latifi (Williams) 1’35 ”612
18. Mazepin (Haas) 1’36 ”651
19. Schumacher (Haas) 1’37 ”329
20. Nissany (Williams) 1’37 “881
June 18, 2021 (change June 18, 2021 | 16:26)
