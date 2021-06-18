In the afternoon session at Le Castellet the Dutch Red Bull is the fastest ahead of Bottas and Hamilton. Fourth Alonso in front of the Cavallino

Mercedes calls, Max Verstappen answers. After the best time of the W12 in the morning session, the Dutch Red Bull went wild in the afternoon and closed the first day of free practice of the French GP with the best time. In a sunny Le Castellet, with 47 degrees on the asphalt, in 1’32 ”872, Max preceded the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas by 8 thousandths and that of Lewis Hamilton by 253 thousandths. The Black Arrows, however, appeared much more on the ball than the last performances on the citizens of Monte Carlo and Baku, it is reasonable to expect a close duel for the victory.

Duel in the center – Behind the two rivals for the championship there is an equally close challenge in the middle of the group, with Alpine wanting to be part of the match at home. After Esteban Ocon’s fifth time in free practice 1, in fact, Fernando Alonso placed the fourth time in the afternoon session, right in front of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and his French teammate, sixth ahead of Pierre Gasly and the other red of Carlos Sainz, eighth. Ninth is Kimi Raikkonen with Alfa Romeo, which has Antonio Giovinazzi in 11th position. Tenth and 14th times for the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Less well the winner of Baku, Sergio Perez: the Mexican finished the day with 12th time.

Free time 2 – 1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’32 ”872

2.Bottas (Mercedes) 1’32 ”880

3. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’33 ”125

4. Alonso (Alpine) 1’33 ”340

5. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’33 ”550

6. Ocon (Alpine) 1’33 ”685

7. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’33 ”696

8. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’33 ”698

9. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”786

10. Norris (McLaren) 1’33 ”822

11. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”831

12. Perez (Red Bull) 1’33 ”921

13. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’33 ”955

14. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’34 ”079

15. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’34 ”447

16. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’34 ”632

17. Russell (Williams) 1’35 ”266

18. Latifi (Williams) 1’35 ”331

19. Schumacher (Haas) 1’35 ”512

20. Mazepin (Haas) 1’35 “551

Thus the free 1 – In Free Practice 1 the best time was for the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas (1’33 “448) and Lewis Hamilton (1’33” 783) ahead of the Dutchman (1’33 “880) and Sergio Perez (1’34” 193 ). The Ferraris had started a bit quietly with Charles Leclerc’s 11th fastest time and Carlos Sainz’s 16th time, 1 ”5 and 1” 8 behind the top respectively.

The times of free practice 1 – These are the times of the FP1 of the French GP:

1. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’33 ”488

2. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’33 ”783

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’33 ”880

4. Perez (Red Bull) 1’34 ”193

5. Ocon (Alpine) 1’34 ”329

6. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’34 ”644

7. Alonso (Alpine) 1’34 ”693

8. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’34 ”699

9. Norris (McLaren) 1’34 ”707

10. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’34 ”847

11. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’34 ”950

12. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’35 ”116

13. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’35 ”135

14. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’35 ”275

15. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’35 ”289

16. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’35 ”342

17. Latifi (Williams) 1’35 ”612

18. Mazepin (Haas) 1’36 ”651

19. Schumacher (Haas) 1’37 ”329

20. Nissany (Williams) 1’37 “881

