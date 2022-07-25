Alternate the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard with another appointment to stay within the calendar once every two years: this is the objective of the transalpine authorities to see the stage of the Circus in the Hexagon ‘confirmed’ even if not with the annual fixed place. The scenario just set out is outlined by the words of Christian Estrosi, Mayor of Nice, who immediately brought about the possibility of moving the Grand Prix from the permanent circuit of Le Castellet to a city appointment on the streets of Nice fashion.

“I will fight with all my strength for the French F1 Grand Prix to continue at Paul Ricard – declared the mayor of Nice as reported by the French newspaper NiceMatin – we have a permanent circuit in Le Castellet and an organization that works, with many locations close to the track that are functional to accommodate insiders and fans in hotel facilities. In addition, the question of mobility must not be forgotten, which must be kept under control ”.

The environmental petition against the hypothesis of a Grand Prix in Nice has already exceeded 2 thousand signatures, but Estrosi did not want to go into the details of the matter, simply reiterating that all its efforts are channeled on the permanence of the French Grand Prix on the calendar, but at Paul Ricard, floor exposed and shared also by the Premier Emmanuel Macron who does not want to permanently lose his place in F1 as a matter of global visibility for France through such an important platform as F1.

For this Macron asked for a meeting with the President of the French Federation of Motor Sports (FFSA) in order to organize a plan of attack for the renegotiation of the contract with Liberty Media expiring in this 2022. Christian Estrosi had been among the main actors of the negotiation that had brought F1 back to Le Castellet starting from 2018, the event this weekend brought in the VAR region beyond 200 thousand spectators.