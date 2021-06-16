In the press release issued by Pirelli yesterday evening, light was shed on what happened two Sundays ago in Baku on Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin. “The causes of the failure of the left rear tire of Aston Martin and Red Bull have been clearly identified – explains the text sent by Pirelli – and were caused by a circumferential tear on the inner shoulder”.

As happened recently with the flexible wings, the FIA ​​again found itself facing a case of difficult interpretation: on the one hand there is evidence of data and images emerging from the track, on the other no anomaly found in the technical checks.

The teams have developed the ability to go beyond the regulation while remaining formally within it, and this forces the technicians of the International Federation to run for cover using the only weapon available in these cases: tightening up rules and checks.

The cryptic phrase of the Pirelli press release is as follows: “The circumferential rupture on the inner shoulder can be related to the running conditions of the tire, despite the fact that the prescribed starting parameters (minimum pressure and maximum temperature in the thermo-covered area) have been respected “.

Neither Pirelli nor the FIA ​​go further, but the immediate measures that will be introduced starting next weekend at Paul Ricard speak more clearly.

The FIA ​​reaction sheds light on the cause

It is not a small change, given that the Technical Directive sent by the FIA ​​to the teams yesterday is 18 pages long. In fact, the International Federation has completely revised the management of the checks carried out on the tires, a real turn of the screw oriented towards what probably (neither the FIA ​​nor Pirelli speak explicitly about it) was the problem that emerged at Baku, that is the ability of some teams to run in the race with pressures lower than those indicated by Pirelli as the minimum threshold, values ​​which are also checked on a sample basis on the starting grid.

An investigation aimed at understanding how some teams would be able to avoid the increase in tire pressure with the increase in temperature that inevitably occurs in the race would have required a lot of time, and the line chosen was thus that of tightening controls, precise limits that should protect the FIA ​​from suspicious situations. The ideal would have been to check the tire pressures in real time during the race, a procedure that will be in effect next year when the valves will be supplied by a single supplier for all teams. Today each team has its own sensors to monitor tire pressure, but these are devices that are not considered reliable by the FIA ​​and cannot be challenged to determine any violations.

Hot and cold checks

The main novelty that will be introduced starting from Paul Ricard will be the checks that will take place at the end of qualifying and the race, and can be carried out on the sets with which a driver will have obtained his best time in qualifying and those used in the various stints of the Grand Prix. .

A seal will be applied to the valve on the tires, and after this operation they can no longer be inflated or deflated, under penalty of reporting to the stewards. ‘Cold’ checks are foreseen, and after the heating cycle (through electric blankets) which brings the tire back to the starting temperature, and in both cases the pressure value must be greater than or equal to that communicated to the teams by Pirelli.

Further controls have also been introduced with infrared systems that will measure the temperatures of the tires to prevent the teams from overheating them in order to increase the pressure in view of the checks that take place before the start of the race.

In the case of ‘cold’ pressure checks, teams will be allowed to bring the tires back to ambient temperature, but not under sunlight. In all cases, sanctions will be triggered if the pressure value is 0.1 psi below the prescriptions provided by Pirelli.

More AIFs in the box

To ensure compliance with the new rules imposed by the FIA, in the pits of each team will be present, both during qualifying and in the race, the commissioners authorized to measure the temperature of the tires before they are mounted on the cars. The technicians of the International Federation will ask the team to be able to proceed with the verification at any time, and the team personnel will have to facilitate the operation.

If a tire is found to be above the maximum allowable temperature, the team will need to change the tire warmers setting to reduce the tire temperature before the pressure is checked.

If the tires are already mounted on the car, the team will have to use another set of tires or change the setting values ​​of the tire warmers in order to reduce the tire temperature below the maximum allowed before the pressure check.

The teams will have to pay close attention to this aspect, because a tire that should be with a temperature higher than the permitted one on the starting grid (after the three-minute signal) the team will have to return the car to the pit lane.

There are also greater controls on the gases used for inflating the tires, with particular attention to the humidity rate of the gas itself. The FIA ​​will implement a procedure that involves heating the tire up to the temperature indicated by Pirelli and then they will be left to cool in environmental conditions. Over a three hour period, multiple checks will be carried out to verify that the values ​​follow the expected cooling curve.