Dry warm-up in Le Mans for the MotoGP class even if by 14:00 the chances of rain are very high. Aleix Espargarò was the fastest in front of Fabio Quartararo, third place for Takaaki Nakagami.

Jorge Martin and Alex Rins complete a top-5 with five different houses in the top fiveJack Miller, Johann Zarco, Enea Bastianini, Pol Espargarò and Maverick Vinales close the top-10.

Twelfth position for Marc Marquez behind Franco Morbidelli, thirteenth the poleman Francesco Bagnaia.

MotoGP | French GP 2022, Warm Up classification