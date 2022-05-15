First row all Italian in terms of motorcycles at Le Mans, with the double from the factory Ducati with Francesco Bagnaia author of the pole position in 1’30 ″ 450 in front of Jack Miller, pulled by Pecco in the second run in Q2. No front row for Fabio Quartararo, ousted by Aleix Espargaró’s Aprilia who completed the trio made in Italy in the front row. This is Ducati’s first pole position at Le Mans.

Second row for Quartararo in fact, then Enea Bastianini and Johann Zarco. Third row for the Suzuki of Joan Mir and Alex Rins and the Ducati of a shadowed Jorge Martin, the Honda of Marc Marquez, Pol Espargaró and Takaaki Nakagami conclude the picture of Q2. The Frenchman of the Pramac team was however then penalized by three positions on the grid for hindering Pol during his fastest lap.

In Q1 Marco Bezzecchi (mocked for seven thousandths) and Maverick Viñales, who will open the fifth row together with Luca Marini, failed to pass the cut. Sixth row for Fabio Di Giannantonio and for the disastrous official KTMs of Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira. The tunnel continues for Franco Morbidelli and Andrea Dovizioso, relegated to the seventh row with Alex Marquez. Remy Gardner, Darryn Binder and Raul Fernandez complete the starting grid.

MotoGP | French GP 2022, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Francis Bagnaia 1: 30.450

Ducati 2. Jack Miller 1: 30.519

Ducati 3. Aleix Espargaró 1: 30.609

Aprilia 2nd Row 4. Fabio Quartararo 1: 30.688

Yamaha 5. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 30.711

Ducati 6. Alex Rins 1: 30.943

Suzuki 3rd Row 7. Joan Mir 1: 30.977

Suzuki 8. Jorge Martin 1: 31.068

Ducati 9. Johann Zarco 1: 30.863

Ducati * 4th Row 10. Marc Marquez 1: 31.148

Honda 11. Pol Espargaró 1: 31.526

Honda 12. Takaaki Nakagami 1: 31.595

Honda 5th Row 13. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 30.940

Ducati 14. Maverick Viñales 1: 31.271

Aprilia 15. Luke Marini 1: 31.363

Ducati 6th Row 16. Fabio By Giannantonio 1: 31.487

Ducati 17. Brad Binder 1: 31.547

KTM 18. Miguel Oliveira 1: 31.610

KTM 7th Row 19. Franco Morbidelli 1: 31.617

Yamaha 20. Andrea Dovizioso1: 31.618

Yamaha 21. Alex Marquez 1: 31.763

Honda 8th Row 22. Remy Gardner 1: 31.820

KTM 23. Darryn Binder 1: 32.565

Yamaha 24. Raul Fernandez 1: 32.767

KTM * penalized by three positions on the grid for hindering Pol Espargaró