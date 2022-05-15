First row all Italian in terms of motorcycles at Le Mans, with the double from the factory Ducati with Francesco Bagnaia author of the pole position in 1’30 ″ 450 in front of Jack Miller, pulled by Pecco in the second run in Q2. No front row for Fabio Quartararo, ousted by Aleix Espargaró’s Aprilia who completed the trio made in Italy in the front row. This is Ducati’s first pole position at Le Mans.
Second row for Quartararo in fact, then Enea Bastianini and Johann Zarco. Third row for the Suzuki of Joan Mir and Alex Rins and the Ducati of a shadowed Jorge Martin, the Honda of Marc Marquez, Pol Espargaró and Takaaki Nakagami conclude the picture of Q2. The Frenchman of the Pramac team was however then penalized by three positions on the grid for hindering Pol during his fastest lap.
In Q1 Marco Bezzecchi (mocked for seven thousandths) and Maverick Viñales, who will open the fifth row together with Luca Marini, failed to pass the cut. Sixth row for Fabio Di Giannantonio and for the disastrous official KTMs of Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira. The tunnel continues for Franco Morbidelli and Andrea Dovizioso, relegated to the seventh row with Alex Marquez. Remy Gardner, Darryn Binder and Raul Fernandez complete the starting grid.
Relive the Le Mans qualifications through ours LIVE
MotoGP | French GP 2022, the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. Francis Bagnaia 1: 30.450
Ducati
|2. Jack Miller 1: 30.519
Ducati
|3. Aleix Espargaró 1: 30.609
Aprilia
|2nd Row
|4. Fabio Quartararo 1: 30.688
Yamaha
|5. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 30.711
Ducati
|6. Alex Rins 1: 30.943
Suzuki
|3rd Row
|7. Joan Mir 1: 30.977
Suzuki
|8. Jorge Martin 1: 31.068
Ducati
|9. Johann Zarco 1: 30.863
Ducati *
|4th Row
|10. Marc Marquez 1: 31.148
Honda
|11. Pol Espargaró 1: 31.526
Honda
|12. Takaaki Nakagami 1: 31.595
Honda
|5th Row
|13. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 30.940
Ducati
|14. Maverick Viñales 1: 31.271
Aprilia
|15. Luke Marini 1: 31.363
Ducati
|6th Row
|16. Fabio By Giannantonio 1: 31.487
Ducati
|17. Brad Binder 1: 31.547
KTM
|18. Miguel Oliveira 1: 31.610
KTM
|7th Row
|19. Franco Morbidelli 1: 31.617
Yamaha
|20. Andrea Dovizioso1: 31.618
Yamaha
|21. Alex Marquez 1: 31.763
Honda
|8th Row
|22. Remy Gardner 1: 31.820
KTM
|23. Darryn Binder 1: 32.565
Yamaha
|24. Raul Fernandez 1: 32.767
KTM
* penalized by three positions on the grid for hindering Pol Espargaró
#France #starting #grid #FormulaPassionit
Leave a Reply