Estimated gap between dry compounds

As regards, however, the gap between the three compounds, Pirelli quantified six tenths between Soft and Medium and nine between Medium and Hardwith the red who was largely the protagonist in qualifying and the yellow and white ready to be the tip of the balance in the strategies for the race.

Best strategies on the 53 laps of the GP France

The climatic conditions with very high temperatures (more than Saturday) suggest that the two-stop strategy may be the most popular, even if the solution with a single pit stop cannot be ruled out. Starting with the Medium, followed by two stints on Hard is a choice conditioned by the evolution of the track, the set-up of the single-seaters and obviously by the set of tires available: Medium-Hard-Hard or Medium-Hard-Medium. As mentioned, a single stop is not impossiblebut it requires a management that is certainly not easy to obtain: in this case, the obvious solution is Medium-Hard (or the opposite for those who focus on a longer first stint, perhaps starting further back).

“The first piece of information clearly is that heat and high temperatures affected the degradation – he has declared Mario Isolahead of Car Racing at Pirelli, a FormulaPassion.it – We arrived in France expecting a one-stop race: this is because the time lost in the pit lane is quite long, about 26 seconds, and because the consumption is not excessive; all the elements led us to believe it would be a single stop. However, the long-distance simulations conducted in tests showed us that the degradation on the average is higher than expected. The hard one behaves quite well, while the soft one is not a race tire, without a doubt ”.

“I think medium-hard-medium and medium-hard-hard are two good options. If you have two new Hards available (like the two Red Bulls, ed)then you have a consistent tire and can reduce the first stint a bit. We know how powerful the undercut is here, so if you are in traffic maybe you can change tires on lap 11-12, and then do two stints on the hard, not too long, on 21 laps, which is doable. Alternatively, you can do a stint on the hard and then finish on the medium, with a lighter car, a colder track, more rubberized and in better conditions “.

Time lost in the pits for the stop

A last very important aspect to take into consideration is the time taken in the pits to make the stop. On Friday the Race Direction decided – for safety reasons – to lower the pit lane speed from 80 to 60 km / h: this increased the time lost for changing tires from 23 to about 27 seconds and obviously it will greatly influence the strategists in their evaluations.