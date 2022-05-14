Johann Zarco he commanded the MotoGP group in the third free practice session of the French Grand Prix. At Le Mans, the Pramac driver secured his passage into Q2, ahead of everyone with a time of 1: 30.537, a time that was only 31 thousandths better than that recorded by ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia. The Piedmontese from Ducati preceded Fabio Quartararo, appeared at ease in these two days both on the flying lap and on the race pace. The Diablo unwittingly helped Marc too Marquez, who has used the trail in the last 15 minutes to overcome the technical and physical difficulties. Also in the top 10 are Miller, A. Espargaró, Nakagami, Rins, P. Espargaró and Martin. For only three thousandths the Spaniard of Pramac remains behind Enea Bastianini in the combined, therefore the blue (whose engine crashed in the second part of the PL3) will play the Q2.

That’s a poorly GP21 for @ Beast23! 👋 Enea abandons his Ducati as it seems to have expired! 😮#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/zroxnnUtBG – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) May 14, 2022

Relive the PL3 of Le Mans through ours LIVE

MotoGP | GP France 2022, ranking PL3