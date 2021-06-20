Here we are with our pre-race preview for the French Grand Prix, seventh round of the 2021 season which will take place this afternoon on the Le Castellet circuit. We will analyze all the possible strategies thanks to the data provided by Pirelli and all the variables that could come into play.

Starting grid (Top-10) and tires mounted at the start

1st Row 1. Max Verstappen (M) 1: 29.990

Red Bull 2. Lewis Hamilton (M) 1: 30.248

Mercedes 2nd Row 3. Valtteri Bottas (M) 1: 30.376

Mercedes 4. Sergio Perez (M) 1: 30.445

Red Bull 3rd Row 5. Carlos Sainz (M) 1: 30.840

Ferrari 6. Pierre Gasly (M) 1: 30.868

AlphaTauri 4th Row 7. Charles Leclerc (M) 1: 30.987

Ferrari 8. Lando Norris (M) 1: 31.252

McLaren 5th Row 9. Fernando Alonso (M) 1: 31.340

Alpine 10. Daniel Ricciardo (M) 1: 31.382

McLaren

Difference between compounds and longer stints (Pirelli data)

Best strategies on the 53 laps of the French GP (Pirelli data)

Mario Isola (Head of Pirelli Motorsport): “The almost unanimous decision to choose the medium tire in Q2 gives an idea of ​​what we can expect from today’s racing strategy, with the C3 medium compound offering more durability than the soft without paying too much in terms of performance. The top ten will start with yellow band tires, whoever is behind them could choose a different compound to gain something in the first stint of the race or follow a different strategy. Also pay attention to rain and temperatures. If it rains in the morning, the soft compound could become a good choice ”.

Set available for the race (Pirelli data)

Long run of the pilots in PL2 (petrol unknowns and power mapping – credits @ tonisokolov1011)

Forecast for the race (15:00 local time)

3 pm: mostly sunny, 29 ° C, wind 35 km / h NW, 20% probability of rain

4 pm: mostly sunny, 28 ° C, wind 40 km / h NW, 15% probability of rain



Television programming in Italy

Direct Sky Sport F1: Paddock Live 12:40 Pre-Race 13:30 Race 15:00

Deferred TV8: 20:00 Pre-Race, 21:30 French GP