After the Canadian Grand Prix, the Formula 1 circus returns to Europe this weekend. At the Grand Prix of Austria, Max Verstappen will go for his fourth victory after 2018, 2019 and 2021, after narrowly losing to Charles Leclerc last year despite pole. Check all starting times here, including those of the Sprint Shootout which is scheduled for the second time in 2023.

After the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Austria is the second GP of the 2023 Formula 1 calendar this weekend with a so-called Sprint Shootoutsay an extra qualification instead of the second free practice. How does it work? The grand prix starts on Friday with free practice and qualifying in the familiar format that determines the starting order for the race on Sunday. Saturday will be sprint day and that is where it is revolutionary. An additional qualifying is held first, which determines the starting order for the sprint race. That qualification is called Sprint Shootout and that is a shorter qualification than usual.

Q1 lasts twelve minutes and is mandatory on new medium tyres. The fifteen drivers who make it to Q2 will get ten minutes there and will again be required to drive on new medium tyres. The session for the ten fastest drivers lasts only eight minutes and is mandatory on new soft tyres. That set-up could ensure that there is only time for one ultimate attempt in Q3. In the sprint race that follows, just like last year, 8 points are at stake for the winner. The numbers 2 to 8 always receive one World Cup point less.

agenda Sprint Shootouts 2023

• Azerbaijan Grand Prix (winner Sergio Perez)

• July 1st: GP Austria

• July 29: GP Belgium

• October 7: Qatar GP

• 22 October: United States GP

• the 4th of November: Brazil GP

The Sprint Shootouts were created at the beginning of this year to create extra tension. During the F1 weekend there is now a competitive element on every day, but after Red Bull’s eight GP victories this season, the question is whether there is still a lot of tension. The Austrian racing stable (read: Max Verstappen) rules with an iron hand and has little to fear in advance at the home base, the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

What time does the Austrian Grand Prix start?

The weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix starts on Friday 30 June, with the race on Sunday 2 July. The race can be followed live via a live blog on this site and on television/radio via Viaplay.

• Friday 30 June, 1.30 pm – 2.30 pm: Max Verstappen holds back during free practice, but clocks the fastest time

• Friday June 30, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Max Verstappen takes pole position for the fourth time in a row

• Saturday 1 July, 12 noon – 1 pm: Sprint Shootout

• Saturday 1 July, 4:30 pm – 5:00 pm: Sprint race

• Sunday July 2, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Race





Also Jos Verstappen in action

Not only Max but also Jos Verstappen will be in action during the Austrian Grand Prix. Father Jos takes part in the so-called Legends Parade on the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Verstappen senior, former Formula 1 driver and now seriously active in rally driving, takes place in a historic racing car. He climbs into a 1972 McLaren M8F, a roaring 800 horsepower car.

He is not the only former Formula 1 driver who will race around the circuit on both Saturday and Sunday. David Coulthard (McLaren M6B), Juan Pablo Montoya (McLaren M8F), Mark Webber (Lola 1165) and Alexander Wurz (McLaren M8C) also get into a 1960s and 1970s car, as does Helmut Marko (BRM 157), the current top advisor to the champion team Red Bull.





