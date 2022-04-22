The “Sprint” format of Formula 1, slightly revised compared to the first experiment of last season. This year, in fact, the pole position for statistical purposes is assigned in the qualifying on Friday, those that determine the starting grid of the short race on Saturday. In the wet Santerno lottery, Max Verstappen takes pole position and will start in front of everyone in the short race on Saturday, ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.

The Red Bull world champion was blessed with luck in Q3, managing to improve – while regularly raising the foot with the yellow flag – despite the stop on the track of Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo. The increase in the intensity of the rain then froze the positions three minutes from the checkered flag, thus keeping behind the championship leader Ferrari.

Definitely unprecedented second row, with Lando’s McLaren Norris (on the wall in the final) just behind the two treads and Kevin’s Haas Magnussen in fourth position. The Dane had caused a red flag in the first minutes of the third heat, but his harmless spin at Acque Minerali did not stop him from returning to the track showing the great pace of his car in the wet.

Fifth place for Fernando Alonso, probably still a little disappointed after Australia because it had the potential to be even further ahead. In fact, the Spaniard made a mistake on his first lap in Q3 (also at Acque Minerali), in which he set the absolute best time in the first sector.

Sixth place for Daniel Ricciardowhich confirms the McLaren’s newfound state of form, while Sergio Perez will open the fourth row ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel.

As mentioned, among the great protagonists there was also the rain, which returned to fall intermittently a few minutes before the start of Q2. To complicate everyone’s plans at the dawn of the second round, Carlos took care of it Sainz, finished on the wall in the Rivazza style while he was trying to improve himself driven by the fear of the first drops. However, the Spaniard managed to qualify in Q3 and will start from tenth position in the Sprint Race on Saturday, but going to eliminate the two Mercedes by George Russell (11th) and Lewis Hamilton (13th), separated only by Mick’s Haas Schumacher.

Together with the Frecce d’Argento – for the first time out of Q3 since Suzuka 2012 – and the young German, the second heat saw the departure of Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo Zhou and Lance’s Aston Martin Strollboth very positive at the start of the session.

The initially wet and constantly evolving asphalt risked giving sensational twists already in Q1. Hamilton managed to save himself by only four thousandths, blatantly mocking the AlphaTauri by Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly. Esteban’s Alpine is also immediately out Or with, probably condemned by a technical problem that forced him to stop in the pits while the track continued to improve significantly. The Frenchman will start 19th in the last row, behind Nicholas Latifi.

Still trouble with the braking system for Williams, as already seen during the tests in Bahrain with its Canadian driver. This time it is Alexander who pays the price Albonwho in his out lap saw the right rear basket catch fire, leaving several pieces around the track, resulting in the display of the red flag.

Relive the qualifications of Imola through ours LIVE

F1 | GP Emilia-Romagna 2022, the starting grid of the Sprint Race

1st Row 1. Max Verstappen 1: 27.999

Red Bull 2. Charles Leclerc 1: 28.778

Ferrari 2nd Row 3. Lando Norris 1: 29.131

McLaren 4. Kevin Magnussen 1: 29.164

Haas 3rd Row 5. Fernando Alonso 1: 29.202

Alpine 6. Daniel Ricciardo 1: 29.742

McLaren 4th Row 7. Sergio Perez 1: 29.808

Red Bull 8. Valtteri Bottas 1: 30.439

Alfa Romeo 5th Row 9. Sebastian Vettel 1: 31.062

Aston Martin 10.Carlos Sainz st

Ferrari 6th Row 11. George Russell 1: 20.757

Mercedes 12. Mick Schumacher 1: 20.916

Haas 7th Row 13. Lewis Hamilton 1: 21.138

Mercedes 14. Guanyu Zhou 1: 21.434

Alfa Romeo 8th Row 15. Lance Stroll 1: 28.119

Aston Martin 16. Yuki Tsunoda 1: 20.474

AlphaTauri 9th Row 17. Pierre Gasly 1: 20.732

AlphaTauri 18. Nicholas Latifi 1: 21.971

Williams 10th Row 19. Esteban Ocon 1: 22.338

Alpine 20. Alexander Albon st

Williams