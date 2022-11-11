Surprise at Interlagos in the qualifying of the Brazilian GP that decided the Sprint Race grid: the Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will start in front of everyone, who also uses a red flag in Q3 and gives the team the first historic pole. Behind him Max Verstappen (Red Bull), George Russell (Mercedes) and Lando Norris (McLaren), fifth place for Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and 10th Charles Leclerc, who also paid for the strategy of the Ferrari garage. Sesto Ocon, followed by Alonso, Hamilton and Perez.