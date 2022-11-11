The Interlagos circuit gave, also thanks to weather dancera spectacular qualifying session – the penultimate of the season – to define the starting grid of the Sprint Race of the Sao Paulo GP 2022. Kevin Magnussen, extraordinary in Q3 where the drivers only had one lap on a dry track.
Then Russell ended up in the gravel, the red flag basically froze the situation as it rained. Kevin Magnussen he beat Max Verstappen by 203 thousandths, then George Russell and Lando Norris. Fifth Carlos Sainz. The Dane’s is the second non-Ferrari powered Ferrari pole position in F1 history. Magnussen matches Vettel, on pole at Monza in 2008 with the Toro Rosso.
Disastrous Q3 for Charles Leclerc, the only rider to have mounted the intermediate tire waiting for the immediate arrival of rain, a situation that did not occur. The red flag then betrayed the Monegasque Ferrari driver, who was forced to start from the fifth row tomorrow.
Relive the Interlagos qualifications through ours LIVE
F1 | GP Brazil 2022, the starting grid of the Sprint
|1st Row
|1.Kevin Magnussen 1: 11.674
Haas
|2. Max Verstappen 1: 11.877
Red Bull
|2nd Row
|3. George Russell 1: 12.059
Mercedes
|4. Lando Norris 1: 12.263
McLaren
|3rd Row
|5. Carlos Sainz 1: 12.327
Ferrari
|6. Esteban Ocon 1: 12.425
Alpine
|4th Row
|7. Fernando Alonso 1: 12.504
Alpine
|8. Lewis Hamilton 1.12.611
Mercedes
|5th Row
|9. Sergio Perez 1.15.601
Red Bull
|10. Charles Leclerc st
Ferrari
|6th Row
|11. Alexander Albon 1: 11.631
Williams
|12. Pierre Gasly 1: 11.675
AlphaTauri
|7th Row
|13 Sebastian Vettel 1: 11.678
Aston Martin
|14. Daniel Ricciardo 1: 12.140
McLaren
|8th Row
|15. Lance Stroll 1: 12.210
Aston Martin
|16. Nicholas Latifi 1: 15.095
Williams
|9th Row
|17. Guanyu Zhou 1: 15.197
Alfa Romeo
| 18.Valtteri Bottas 1: 15.486
Alfa Romeo
|10th Row
|19.Yuki Tsunoda 1: 16.264
AlphaTauri
| 20. Mick Schumacher 1: 16.361
Haas
#Brazil #starting #grid #Sprint #FormulaPassion.it
Leave a Reply