The Interlagos circuit gave, also thanks to weather dancera spectacular qualifying session – the penultimate of the season – to define the starting grid of the Sprint Race of the Sao Paulo GP 2022. Kevin Magnussen, extraordinary in Q3 where the drivers only had one lap on a dry track.

Then Russell ended up in the gravel, the red flag basically froze the situation as it rained. Kevin Magnussen he beat Max Verstappen by 203 thousandths, then George Russell and Lando Norris. Fifth Carlos Sainz. The Dane’s is the second non-Ferrari powered Ferrari pole position in F1 history. Magnussen matches Vettel, on pole at Monza in 2008 with the Toro Rosso.

Disastrous Q3 for Charles Leclerc, the only rider to have mounted the intermediate tire waiting for the immediate arrival of rain, a situation that did not occur. The red flag then betrayed the Monegasque Ferrari driver, who was forced to start from the fifth row tomorrow.

F1 | GP Brazil 2022, the starting grid of the Sprint

1st Row 1.Kevin Magnussen 1: 11.674

Haas 2. Max Verstappen 1: 11.877

Red Bull 2nd Row 3. George Russell 1: 12.059

Mercedes 4. Lando Norris 1: 12.263

McLaren 3rd Row 5. Carlos Sainz 1: 12.327

Ferrari 6. Esteban Ocon 1: 12.425

Alpine 4th Row 7. Fernando Alonso 1: 12.504

Alpine 8. Lewis Hamilton 1.12.611

Mercedes 5th Row 9. Sergio Perez 1.15.601

Red Bull 10. Charles Leclerc st

Ferrari 6th Row 11. Alexander Albon 1: 11.631

Williams 12. Pierre Gasly 1: 11.675

AlphaTauri 7th Row 13 Sebastian Vettel 1: 11.678

Aston Martin 14. Daniel Ricciardo 1: 12.140

McLaren 8th Row 15. Lance Stroll 1: 12.210

Aston Martin 16. Nicholas Latifi 1: 15.095

Williams 9th Row 17. Guanyu Zhou 1: 15.197

Alfa Romeo 18.Valtteri Bottas 1: 15.486

Alfa Romeo 10th Row 19.Yuki Tsunoda 1: 16.264

AlphaTauri 20. Mick Schumacher 1: 16.361

Haas