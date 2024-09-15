Let’s bow to the new phenomenon. Oscar Piastri he is the announced champion with an extra gear. At Monza he had already shown his worth, with a crazy final comeback. But he had to bow to Leclerc. This time it was Leclerc who succumbed to the skill of the Australian driverwho proved to be not only fast but also very skilled at keeping tyre degradation at bay and aggressive in resisting the three or four breathtaking attacks that came from Charles, thanks to a fast McLaren with more traction, even if it had less downforce in the slow corners. The correct but extremely decisive way in which he defended himselfwith a masterly machine control, gives the size of his class and of what Oscar will be able to do in the futureas he made his F1 debut last year and has only competed in 39 Grands Prix so far. For now, his points have brought McLaren back to the top of the constructors’ championship after 10 years, but It is clear that his goal is the drivers’ titlewhich it will be able to aspire to if McLaren continues to be at the top as it is today.

Ferrari gave the impression of having the race in hand for the first 15 lapsuntil the pit stop and Charles switched from the Medium to the Hard Pirellis. Up until that point Leclerc had a 5”9 advantage over Piastri. After both pitted, the Ferrari’s margin over the McLaren was reduced to 1”1 and Piastri was daring in trying straight away, with a decisive overtaking move on the straight. After that Leclerc got closer several times, but was unable to react, with Ferrari, which was not fast enough on the straights to land the shot.

Having a guy like Leclerc, who never gives up, behind you wasn’t easy but Piastri did not make a single mistake and went on to triumph. Fair and deserved. Leclerc and Ferrari were just a little short, but that little bit made the difference between victory and defeat.

The accident happened at the end between Perez who was fourth and hooked Sainz’s left rear with his front right, it seemed to us more responsibility of the Mexican than of the Spanisheven if we are talking about minimal percentages and we would need a slow motion to completely clarify the blame. Too bad for both, with Perez always third who had his best race of 2024 and Sainz who woke up late, when with a more aggressive start to the race he could have fought for first place.

Further back, Norris, starting from far away, overtook an unrecognisable, whining and unmotivated Verstappen in the final stages. But the world championship remains firmly in his hands. At least so far. Because it is a beautiful and unpredictable championship in which anything can happen. Next Sunday in Singaporewe will run in the night: let’s get ready for another show and other emotions, with the Ferrari that is there and will still entertain usrest assured.