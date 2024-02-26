Rainbow symbols discussed

The 2024 Formula 1 season will finally kick off this Saturday with the first GP of the year, scheduled for Bahrain on the Sakhir circuit, where the traditional three-day pre-season test also took place last week. The World Cup will experience its own this year first two races exceptionally on Saturday and not on Sunday out of respect for the celebration of the month of Ramadanwhich opens on Sunday 10 March.

At the moment, however, attention in Bahrain is being catalyzed by yet another controversy regarding this country's controversial position regarding respect for civil rights, diversity and the issues of inclusiveness on which F1 is fighting so much – and rightly so in the last few years. As reported by the German newspaper Bild in fact, there was a sort of communication 'short circuit' whereby the members of the F1 teams and their affiliates were informed by the track security staff that the rainbow flag symbolsemblem of support for LGBT communities, should not be exposed on their clothes or accessories at the entrance to the facility.

The replica of F1 and circuit

This time, however, compared to other cases in the recent past in which similar directives had come from above, both F1 and the circuit owners intervened directly to try to clear the field of controversy: “This was an isolated incident that violated F1 and Bahrain organizational policies“, a Circus spokesperson declared in this regard.

A representative of the Bahrain circuit also confirmed this line of thinking, in the name of maximum inclusionreiterating – at least in words – one active position against any form of discrimination. “The organization of the Bahrain GP welcomes everyone and is against any form of discrimination” he declared, confirming that the accident is under investigation and that they will follow up “appropriate actions“.