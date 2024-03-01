Surprise free trials

In the meantime, they expected a Red Bull on the shields on Thursday in Bahrain and instead Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finished in sixth and tenth place. In the head Mercedes one-twowith Lewis Hamilton and George Russell taking first and second positions.

Marko's comment

Over the years, Formula 1 fans have learned about Helmut Marko, Red Bull consultant, always ready to explain his thoughts to reporters, without beating around the bush. And so he did Motorsport Magazine at the end of free practice: “Today it wasn't as easy as in the tests. But we are still confident. I still believe that Ferrari will be very strong in qualifying, but in terms of race pace I still think we are the strongest team.”

Marko underlined that he sees pole in danger for his drivers: “They will all be very close”.

But Verstappen is calm

On the sidelines of FP2, Verstappen has explained: “We had some balance problems between the front and rear, but nothing serious. We're not too far away. Qualifications will be important, but we want to make sure the car is good for the race“. In short, the Dutchman is aware that his rivals will all be very close in qualifying, but he already has his sights set on the race pace.