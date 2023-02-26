No Vettel, for now

The dream of many fans of seeing Sebastian Vettel in Formula 1 again for his 300th Grand Prix of his career, moreover flanked in the same car with his historic rival Fernando Alonso, is for the moment mothballed. After the many speculations that arose yesterday from the words of team principal Mike Krack, who had not categorically ruled out the possibility that the four-time German world champion would replace the injured Lance Stroll in next Sunday’s race in Sakhir, it was Aston Martin itself who clarify their position with a brief official statement. The Silverstone team, in a note that appeared on the team’s social channels, underlined that “the team will continue to give Lance every opportunity to race while he recovers from his injury. If he shouldn’t be able to compete, Felipe [Drugovich] he will drive the AMR23 alongside Fernando“.

Unknown Jeddah

If the situation for the Bahrain GP is clear, some more unknown factors remain for the second race of the season, scheduled in Saudi Arabia on 19 March. In fact, the Jeddah circuit is known for its danger and, if Stroll hasn’t yet recovered well from the double wrist fracture he suffered following a bicycle accident, Vettel’s name could go back to being part of the discussion. The German would still represent a plan B compared to Drugovich, but he would be able to train on the simulator and better prepare for a possible last-minute call-up. Obviously, the Brazilian’s performance in Sakhir would also play an important role. In the event of a flop, perhaps combined with a sparkling performance by Fernando Alonso, the team could think of relying on a drivers more experienced for the competition between the walls of Jeddah.