The 2024 Bahrain GP is the season opener we have been waiting for for months. Read everything you need to know about the race here!

You would almost forget it because of all the Christian Horner stories, but there will be some old-fashioned driving this weekend! Yes, the 2024 Bahrain GP is already happening!

Please note: we will do the first two races this season a day earlier than normal. The races are on Saturday! This way the F1 circus can complete two GPs before Ramadan starts. Since the first two races are held in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, that makes sense.

Agenda GP Bahrain 2024

That is why we will immediately start planning the Bahrain GP 2024. So please note: the race is on Saturday, not on Sunday!

Thursday February 29

12:30 – 13:30 | First free practice

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Second free practice

Friday March 1

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM | Third free practice

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Qualification

Saturday March 2

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Race

GP Bahrain

It is now already an old-timer on the calendar. The first time we held this race was in 2004, when Michael Schumacher won in his Ferrari F2004 in, yes, 2004. It was the first race in the sandbox at the time. Back then people still drove during the day and there was something of an atmosphere. Nowadays the gentlemen drivers ride at night.

Bahrain is not a typical winner-take-all circuit, as Hamilton won in 2021 and Charles Leclerc won in 2022. Like many other events in these parts, people speak of 'sports washing'. So by hosting cool competitions like this, we have a positive and warm feeling towards Bahrain.

The circuit: Bahrain International Circuit

You don't have to go for the circuit, because the Bahrain International Circuit is quite boring. A patch of asphalt in the desert, designed by Herman Tilke. It is a relatively fast track with some straights and some nice door swings. One drives clockwise. The circuit is 5.412 kilometers long. The drivers drive a total of 57 laps to reach 300 km plus one lap.

Overtaking is also quite possible. You can ride multiple lines on this track. A driver can also position the car well on such a straight stretch. There are three DRS zones.

GP Bahrain 2023

For the oh-so-needed context, let's take a look at last year's figures and results.

Qualifying GP Bahrain 2023

That was still quite close. At number 1 was Max Verstappen (1:29.708). Sergio Pérez was still talking and drove a neat 1:29.846. Charles Leclerc was number three with a time of exactly 1:30.000.

Fastest lap Bahrain GP 2023

Very surprising: Zhou Guanyu! He set a time of 1:33.996 in the 56th (and penultimate) lap. Of course on fresh tires.

Podium GP Bahrain 2023

Max Verstappen won the race ahead of Sergio Pérez, but the big surprise was Fernando Alonso. Check out the entire race report here!

GP Bahrain 2024

Fortunately, there are already some things we know for next weekend! We share them with you for free!

What is the position at the start of the 2024 Bahrain GP?

Everyone is at zero points! So for the first time in a long time, Lewis Hamilton has the same number of points as Max Verstappen.

Which tires will Pirelli bring for the 2024 Bahrain GP?

They make a safe choice in Italy, because only the hardest compounds go to Bahrain. This means that white is the C1 band (hard), yellow is the C2 band (medium) and red is the C3 band (soft).

What strategies are possible for the 2024 Bahrain GP?

Several, but basically Bahrain is a race with a two-stop strategy. The weather will not change this either, because precipitation is not common. In most cases they will start on the soft tires and come in for a set of hard tires on laps 10-15. Then you have to pit around lap 25-30 for a second set to finish the race. You can also continue driving until it is no longer possible and then switch to mediums or softs.

Weather forecast Bahrain GP 2024

Compared to last week it is a bit cooler, but still quite pleasant.

Thursday: cloudy, 19 degrees, zero rain (gee) but a strong northwest wind.

Friday: cloudy, 20 degrees, zero rain (yes, yes!) and still that strong wind.

Saturday: cloudy, zero rain (thankfully) and much less wind.

Odds Max Verstappen GB Bahrain 2024

In principle, it is inevitable that he will win the race with flying colours. Everyone pushes him into the role of favorite. During winter testing he was tipped as a four-time world champion by Fernando Alonso.

Surprise GP Bahrain 2024

Carlos Sainz. The pressure is increasing on Charles Leclerc: next year he will have an ancient, fanatical and fit almost eight-time world champion next to him. Carlos Sainz (psychologically a stronger driver than Leclerc) keeps his cool and shows that he is best of the rest. Don't rule out the McLarens either.

What do the betting shops say about the 2024 Bahrain GP?

Verstappen wins the race, the championship and free access to every portal to Narnia.

Where can I follow the 2024 Bahrain GP?

In various ways! Keep in mind that you don't have to pay a little for it. As is the case with everything these days.

ViaPlay

It's make or break now for ViaPlay. You can follow it for 15.99 per month (an annual subscription is no longer possible). Last year that was a bad deal, but not now. In addition to F1, you also get other sports (football) and pub games (darts). Oh, and a lot of movies and series. To top it all off, you also get F1 TV. So this year ViaPlay is more interesting than ever.

F1TV

The real real connoisseur watches F1TV. Yes, it costs a lot of money, but it is very pleasant for the fan and the person who is interested in the sport. You can not only see the races, but actually everything. So you can also use it for all previews and afterthoughts, in-depth analyzes and interviews. F1TV is very pricey: 95 euros per year.

Grand Prix Radio

You may still miss Olav Mol. Because you can bet that you will also have to listen to Melroy and Nelson this year. Olav Mol reports via Grand Prix Radio, his own radio station with great music for when there is no race, by the way.

Streams

Watching F1 for free is becoming more and more interesting now that it is becoming so expensive. We have a list of some streams here, but we are not proud of it. Streams are never ideal: low resolution, a lot of delay and stinginess are not good qualities.

VPN

The advantage of a VPN is that it is not illegal, but it is considerably cheaper. The international laws regarding broadcasting rights are still extremely old-fashioned: this varies per country. With a VPN you can let the visiting site know which country you are from. If you go for Luxembourg, you can look at the RTL Luxembourg website. You can also log in via Austria and watch Servus TV.

Bahrain GP prediction 2024

Of course, our three gentlemen will be there again to give their predictions for every GP. They usually do this by predicting Verstappen as the winner. And sure enough, that almost always works out well!

Jaap

Verstappen Pérez Leclerc

We're starting again! Always a nice moment of the year, that first F1 race. Even in Bahrain on a Saturday. New impetus, new round, new opportunities. Or well… Max wins it of course in the new überblepper from Newey and Waché. Perez comes second and Leclerc third. Yes, it will be a boring F1 year… Jaap, big fan of the 1990 Lotus Elan.

Michael

Verstappen Sainz Pérez

Who will be the Best of the Rest this weekend. Or would this be a weekend in which Max just misses out on victory due to a silly mistake. Experience in recent years has shown that this actually no longer happens. It's great that Horner has this under control so well, admirable management style, you would say until 3 weeks ago… But to the point. I don't think Pérez will be breathing down Max's neck this weekend. I put him at 3, I put Max at 2 and I think Sainz will end up right in between. Michael, has an admirable management style.

Wouter

Verstappen Norris Hamilton

You would think that the winter tests would say something, but that is not the case. All teams drive with such different configurations (fuel level, battery usage, tire setup) that it is impossible to compare. We can only rely on last year. Especially since there have been no (major) rule changes, the order will probably not have changed much. Wouter, missed the winter tests.

Autoblog will report on qualifying and the race anyway!

