F1 Bahrain, the ranking of the second Free Practice
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|L. Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:30.374 (S)
|–
|25
|2
|G. Russell
|Mercedes
|1:30.580 (S)
|+0.206
|22
|3
|F. Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:30.660 (S)
|+0.286
|22
|4
|C. Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:30.769 (S)
|+0.395
|25
|5
|O. Plates
|McLaren
|1:30.784 (S)
|+0.410
|27
|6
|M. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:30.851 (S)
|+0.477
|25
|7
|N. Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:30.884 (S)
|+0.510
|23
|8
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:30.891 (S)
|+0.517
|26
|9
|C. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:31.113 (S)
|+0.739
|26
|10
|S. Perez
|Red Bull
|1:31.115 (S)
|+0.741
|26
|11
|A. Albon
|Williams
|1:31.333 (S)
|+0.959
|26
|12
|D. Ricciardo
|Racing Bulls
|1:31.516 (S)
|+1,142
|26
|13
|L. Sargeant
|Williams
|1:31.715 (S)
|+1,341
|27
|14
|K. Magnussen
|Haas
|1:31.764 (S)
|+1,390
|27
|15
|Y. Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:31.881 (S)
|+1,507
|29
|16
|P. Gasly
|Alpine
|1:31.951 (S)
|+1,577
|25
|17
|V. Bottas
|Stakes
|1:32.001 (S)
|+1,627
|24
|18
|E. Ocon
|Alpine
|1:32.027 (S)
|+1,653
|25
|19
|G. Zhou
|Stakes
|1:32.048 (S)
|+1,674
|28
|20
|L. Norris
|McLaren
|1:32.608 (S)
|+2,234
|25
F1 Bahrain, the news of the second Tests FreeAnd
Mercedes stands out in the second free practice session in Bahrain. On the Sakhir circuit, the time ranking surprisingly rewards the two silver arrows, who appeared extremely competitive on the flying lap with Lewis Hamilton who set the best time in 1:30.374, two tenths faster than his boxing partner George Russell. Behind the pair of W15s another Mercedes-powered car appears: the Aston Martin Fernando Alonso.
Fourth is the first Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz who closed just under four tenths of a gap from the driver who will occupy his seat in Maranello next year. Fifth time for Oscar Piastri while Max Verstappen did not go beyond sixth position. The reigning world champion, however, still appeared dominant in terms of race pace. Charles Leclerc was only ninth, with the second SF-24, also slowed down by some traffic found on the track during his fast laps. Sergio Perez was tenth, with the other Red Bull.
F1 Bahrain, live coverage of the first Free Practice
You can relive the emotions of the FP1 in Bahrain with our live coverage.
The program
Formula 1 returns to the track tomorrow with PL3 at 1.30pm and qualifying at 5pm, on Saturday the race is scheduled for 4pm. Here are all the weekend times.
#Bahrain #PL2 #Mercedes #double #Verstappen #6th
