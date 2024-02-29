F1 Bahrain, the ranking of the second Free Practice

Pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.374 ( S ) – 25 2 G. Russell Mercedes 1:30.580 ( S ) +0.206 22 3 F. Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.660 ( S ) +0.286 22 4 C. Sainz Ferrari 1:30.769 ( S ) +0.395 25 5 O. Plates McLaren 1:30.784 ( S ) +0.410 27 6 M. Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.851 ( S ) +0.477 25 7 N. Hülkenberg Haas 1:30.884 ( S ) +0.510 23 8 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.891 ( S ) +0.517 26 9 C. Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.113 ( S ) +0.739 26 10 S. Perez Red Bull 1:31.115 ( S ) +0.741 26 11 A. Albon Williams 1:31.333 ( S ) +0.959 26 12 D. Ricciardo Racing Bulls 1:31.516 ( S ) +1,142 26 13 L. Sargeant Williams 1:31.715 ( S ) +1,341 27 14 K. Magnussen Haas 1:31.764 ( S ) +1,390 27 15 Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:31.881 ( S ) +1,507 29 16 P. Gasly Alpine 1:31.951 ( S ) +1,577 25 17 V. Bottas Stakes 1:32.001 ( S ) +1,627 24 18 E. Ocon Alpine 1:32.027 ( S ) +1,653 25 19 G. Zhou Stakes 1:32.048 ( S ) +1,674 28 20 L. Norris McLaren 1:32.608 ( S ) +2,234 25

Mercedes stands out in the second free practice session in Bahrain. On the Sakhir circuit, the time ranking surprisingly rewards the two silver arrows, who appeared extremely competitive on the flying lap with Lewis Hamilton who set the best time in 1:30.374, two tenths faster than his boxing partner George Russell. Behind the pair of W15s another Mercedes-powered car appears: the Aston Martin Fernando Alonso.

Fourth is the first Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz who closed just under four tenths of a gap from the driver who will occupy his seat in Maranello next year. Fifth time for Oscar Piastri while Max Verstappen did not go beyond sixth position. The reigning world champion, however, still appeared dominant in terms of race pace. Charles Leclerc was only ninth, with the second SF-24, also slowed down by some traffic found on the track during his fast laps. Sergio Perez was tenth, with the other Red Bull.

The program

Formula 1 returns to the track tomorrow with PL3 at 1.30pm and qualifying at 5pm, on Saturday the race is scheduled for 4pm. Here are all the weekend times.