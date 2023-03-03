F1, the results of the PL2 of Bahrain

Fernando Alonso was once again the surprise protagonist of this first day of free practice in Bahrain. The Asturian from Aston Martin, after taking second place in the morning, ahead of the world champion Max Verstappen, decided to further raise the bar in the evening session, the most significant in terms of qualifying and the race for the time it was held. In fact, the two-time world champion set the fastest time, once again ahead of Verstappen and the other Red Bull from Sergio Perez, slipped from first to third place. A declaration of intent for Alonso and for the entire Silverstone team, who at this point will be the special observer both in qualifying and in the race.

Swinging Ferrari

Once again he was the only one to smile at home, at least in terms of lap times Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque finished fourth in the overall standings of PL2, ahead of Hulkenberg’s Haas – a good sign for Maranello, given that the American team is powered by Ferrari engines – and the second Aston Martin of a stoic Lance Stroll. Vice versa Carlos Sainz was ‘missing’ in 14th position, immediately behind the Mercedes of George Russell. Rounding out the top-10 were Gasly, Hamilton, Norris and Zhou. It should be underlined how the first 13 riders are all concentrated in just one second.

F1 | GP Bahrain 2023, free practice standings 2

GP Bahrain, the program of the F1 weekend

The action on the track will return at 16.00 for the second free practice session. You can consult the entire weekend program here.