The wait is over

Here we are. 105 days after the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, next Sunday F1 will start the 2023 season in Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit, which will host the first of 23 races scheduled on the calendar after being the scene of the three days of winter testing in which teams and drivers were able to take measures with the new Pirelli tires designed above all to improve the front axle and reduce understeer problems.

So in 2022

Charles Leclerc at the wheel of the Ferrari F1-75 conquered the pole position, then giving life to an anthology duel with the reigning world champion Max Verstappen in the race. After resisting the Dutchman’s assaults following both pit stops in a final race set on fire by the entry of the Safety Car which compacted the group, Verstappen had to retire due to a fuel draft problem. Sergio Perez’s other Red Bull also ended up knocked out on the last lap and so with Carlos Sainz second Ferrari celebrated a double that was missing from the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix when Sebastian Vettel closing in front of Charles Leclerc signed his last victory from driver of the Scuderia di Maranello, a success which was also the last affirmation of the Prancing Horse before two years of fasting. Completing the podium was the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

Test verdicts

Red Bull set the best time with Sergio Perez (already under pole position in 2022) and proved to have an enviable race pace thanks to very low tire degradation despite Sakhir being a very demanding track with tyres, especially the rear ones. In terms of top speed, the Ferrari SF-23 was the point of reference, but the men in red still lack some downforce when cornering to prevent the softer compounds from suffering a rather rapid decline in performance. Mercedes is an unknown given that Lewis Hamilton’s time trial was done with the softest compound available, the balance of the W14 on long runs didn’t seem exciting. To follow a decidedly promising Aston Martin to the delight of Fernando Alonso.

There won’t be only F1 on the track

The event will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports F1, TV8 will guarantee the deferred broadcasting of Qualifying and the Grand Prix while on FormulaPassion.it as always you will find the direct written of all the sessions. The F2 and F3 are also on the track. Below are all the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, the program and TV times

Friday 3 March

08:55 Free Practice F3 (Sky Sport F1)

10:05 am F2 Free Practice (Sky Sport F1)

12:30 Free Practice 1 F1 (Sky Sport F1, written live on FormulaPassion.it)

14.00 F3 qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

16:00 Free Practice 2 F1 (Sky Sport F1, written live on FormulaPassion.it)

5.30pm F2 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

Saturday 4th March

10.15 Race-1 F3 (Sky Sport F1)

12:30 Free Practice 3 F1 (Sky Sport F1, written live on FormulaPassion.it)

14:15 Race-1 F2 (Sky Sport F1)

16:00 F1 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, written live on FormulaPassion.it)

Sunday 5th March

09.50 Race-2 F3 (Sky Sport F1)

11:20 Race-2 F2 (Sky Sport F1)

16:00 F1 race (Sky Sport F1, written live on FormulaPassion.it)

Timetables on TV8

Qualifying on Saturday 4 March at 21:30

Race Sunday 5 March delayed at 21:30

Bahrain International Circuit (Sakhir), the characteristics of the circuit

Length: 5,412km

Curves: 15, 9 right and 6 left

DRS zones: 3

Race distance: 57 laps equal to 308.238 km

Pole position 2022: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’30″558

