[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of qualifying of the Bahrain Grand Prixthe first round of the 2023 Formula 1 championship. After three free practice sessions that confirmed the strength of Red Bull, it remains to be seen how Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin will behave, a real surprise at this first glimpse of the season .

Session in progress

16.24 – Verstappen and Perez immediately use the new soft tire they had in addition in this final Q1.

16.22 – Alonso returns to the track with used tires, Leclerc also opts for the same choice.

16.21 – To evaluate which drivers will prefer to stay in the pits without spending another set of new tyres.

16.19 – At the moment the eliminated pilots are Hulkenberg, Norris, Piastri, Sargeant and Stroll as they have no time.

16.17 – Sainz takes command in 1’30″993time canceled for Stroll, in half a second for now there are Sainz, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Verstappen and Perez.

16.16 – 1’31″057 for Russell who is the fastest ahead of Leclerc, Alonso and Verstappen.

16.15 – Verstappen for now takes the lead in 1’31″295.

16.13 – The pilots launch, Leclerc will be able to evaluate in this lap if his SF-23 has lost balance after the damage reported previously.

11.16 – Let’s start once againpractically everyone on the track, the Ferraris return to the track with soft rubber.

16.10 – Very unfortunate Hulkenberg who saw the red flag right at the last corner of his fastest lap.

16.08 – Leclerc Seems to have lost a right front tire gull wing bulkhead. Sainz, on the other hand, asked to check the road surface after an aggressive off-track ride on the curb in Turn-6.

16.07 – Before the Qualifying these are the words of Toto Wolff to the microphones of Sky Sports: “This bellyless car concept isn’t where we thought it was. Let’s see how the car goes today in qualifying, but we’re not happy. If we feel one second away from Red Bull? Yes, a second in race simulation is reality. In qualifying, however, for me there are 8 cars that are very close: we are the slowest in this group, which also includes Ferrari, Aston Martin and Red Bull. There’s progress with the setup when it’s colder, like tonight, and then we can get into the top-6: this is a good result for me”.

16.06 – For now Tsunoda is the fastest in 1’32″132, according to Sainz at three tenths.

16.05 – Leclerc then lost another piece in Turn-1, Red flag.

16.04 – In the straight, the Monegasque driver also noticed the fact that he had lost a piece of carbon from the rear end of his Ferrari SF-23.

16.03 – Lockup for Leclerc in Turn-1 who must therefore abandon the lap.

16.02 – Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz also on the track. They use the last set of medium tires available, so they won’t use them in the race.

16.01 – The two AlphaTauris with Nyck De Vries and Yuki Tsunoda were immediately on track.

16.00 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane, Q1 starts.

15.55 – At Mercedes, the drivers are satisfied with the latest set-up changes. We’ll see if Hamilton and Russell can have their say in the hunt for pole position.

15.50 – 29.5°C the asphalt temperature, 24.5°C that of the air.

15.45 – These are the clues analyzed by Federico Albano relating to the last free practice session.

15.35 – Imola will be the first circuit where the new qualifying format will be tested.

15.30 – Responses are awaited from Ferrari, which appeared to be very low on engine in free practice.

15.20 – The session that will start in 40 minutes will be essential to understand the true potential of AMR23, which so far we have only been able to glimpse. With each passing day, the hypothesis that this Aston Martin is a bluff is receding.

15.15 – We start again from the results of FP3, which saw Fernando Alonso ahead of Max Verstappen by just five thousandths.