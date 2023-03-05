F1, GP Bahrain 2023: the progress of the race

Max Verstappen hits the dream seasonal debut: in the lead from start to finish, the Dutchman manages the Bahrain race perfectly and dominates in Sakhir. For Red Bull comes the 23rd one-two in its history thanks to Sergio Perez’s second place. Ferrari drops off the podium due to the retirement of Charles Leclerc, betrayed by a problem with the power unit during the 41st lap. A great Fernando Alonso finishes in the top three, a diesel in this race: his pace on hard rubber is absolutely phenomenal, as was evident from the tests and free practice. In the last half-century of F1, only three other drivers had achieved a podium at Alonso’s age: Michael Schumacher, Mario Andretti and Jacques Laffite. Fourth place for Carlos Sainz, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll and George Russell. Heavy points for Alfa Romeo, Alpine and Williams thanks to Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon.

F1, GP Bahrain 2023: the classification of the race





Next appointment

Formula 1 will be back on track on Friday 17 March with the first free practice sessions in Gedda, which will kick off the second weekend of the season.