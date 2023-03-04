



[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of the third free practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prixthe first round of the 2023 Formula 1 championship. After a long wait, the time has finally come to see the teams and drivers of the world champion Circus back in action, with great anticipation for the Ferrari SF-23 in the hands of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will try to dethrone Max Verstappen and Red Bull, great protagonists in the three days of winter testing

Session in progress

13.12 – Sainz continues in 38.9; Leclerc in 39.2. Bottas, Albon, Zhou, Sargeant, Stroll are also on the track.

11.13 – We follow the work of the two Ferrari drivers: both on the track with soft rubber for race simulation. Leclerc starts with 39.1 and 39.3 – Sainz on 39.0-39.3.

It’s 20 mins to go, Carlos and Charles are currently P3 and P4 on a long run. #FP3 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/yB8Qt9a3Fg — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 4, 2023

13.10 – Red Bull mechanics working on the Dutchman’s car, stopped in the pits. Now a race simulation begins for the two Ferrari drivers.

13.08 – This is the situation of the best times in the middle of the session.

13.05 – Some difficulties for Verstappen with the hard tyres: “I have no grip”, the eloquent message from the world champion.

13.02 – Solid confirmations arrive at Aston Martin, especially with Fernando Alonso. Below is the analysis of our Federico Albano.

#Alonso confirm impressions for now: #AstonMartin with an excellent load, it does well in medium-speed corners, suffers more in slow speed on the mechanics. Nando continues to make 6-7 unlike all the others. Top Speed ​​on the main straight still surfaced for the change#BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/rkkChgqtsc — Federico Albano (@Fred__18) March 4, 2023

13.00 – Shoot the half hour of these PL3. This is the top 10: Alonso, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Ocon, Bottas, Gasly, Albon, Perez. All with soft rubber except the two Red Bulls, who set the time with hard rubber.

12.59 – The real-time analysis of our Federico Albano, who focused on the work of Ferrari and Mercedes.

In the first runs of #Fp3 the two #Ferrari they are much better than #Mercedes Of #Hamilton in all the driven part apart from turn 1. Instead they let go in the last straight, slower in traction and sprint (little power there for the reds) and Lewis gets back a little ahead. #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/a4oE6iO6Io — Federico Albano (@Fred__18) March 4, 2023

12.56 – Encouraging signs for Mercedes: Hamilton improves slightly, maintaining second position ahead of the two Ferraris.

12.55 – Verstappen on the finish line, 5th time for him. But the peculiarity of the two Red Bulls is that they both work with hard tyres.

12.54 – Alonso in front! 1:33.121 for the Aston Martin driver. He too with the soft. 3 tenths of a full margin on Hamilton’s time.

12.53 – In the meantime, the program for this session of PL3 is outlined in Aston Martin. Watch out for changes in wind direction.

With all of our learnings from Friday looked at overnight, the aim of FP3 is to fine tune the setup ready for qualifying. The wind’s changed direction since yesterday, and how this affects the car will be something that the team will be keeping a close eye on. #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/5uEbNYU5tc — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 4, 2023

12.52 – The champions enter the track: Perez and Versappen on the track with the two RB19s.

12.51 – Nice flash from Ocon, who climbs into 4th place. 1:33,812. All of these times were recorded with soft rubber.

12.50 – Stroll across the finish line, 5th time for him in 1:34.168.

12.48 – Hamilton is back in the pits. The two Alfa Romeos were on the track instead. The two Ferraris also continued to lap after a brief pit stop.

12.47 – Sainz on the finish line, he is 2nd. 15 thousandths behind Hamilton, 51 ahead of Leclerc.

It’s Carlos P2 and Charles P3 after the first timed lap on 🔴#FP3 #BahrainGP — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 4, 2023

12.46 – Now the Aston Martin of a stoic Stroll is also on the track, still very sore from his broken wrists.

12.45 – 1:33,508 the time trial set by the seven-time world champion.

12.43 – Mercedes and Ferrari on the finish line: Hamilton for the moment ahead of Leclerc by 66 thousandths, then Russell by half a second. Slow ride instead for Sainz.

12.40 – Red tires for both Mercedes and Ferrari. Curiosity to see the first chronometric findings.

12.39 – The big names begin to move: the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell and the two Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz on the track.

12.38 – Hulkenberg second best right now: 1:36.150. Time obviously still very slow.

12.37 – Now the second Haas, that of Kevin Magnussen, is also on the track. The fact that the temperature and track conditions are very different from what the riders will find in qualifying means that nobody has a particular interest in entering the track at this moment

12.36 – Hulkenberg also enters the track, with the Haas.

12.35 – First time trial for Norris in 1:34.6

12.34 – All still in the pits, except Norris. F1 is also focusing on Alonso.

12.31 – Immediately on track Norris, with red tires.

12.30 – Green flag, we leave! 41°C on the asphalt, 28°C in the air.

12.27 – Piero Ferrari was also present in the Ferrari pits, who wanted to pay his respects to the team in this first GP of the season.

12.25 – 22 years ago, today, he made his F1 debut Fernando Alonso. And today, inevitably, all eyes are on him. Will there really be the possibility of an incredible start to the championship for the Oviedo veteran?

12.20 – Here In the meantime, find all the times so you don’t miss anything of this eagerly awaited opening weekend of the season in Bahrain.

12.15 – Ferrari’s performance has so far been below expectations, but Frederic Vasseur he hinted that the Maranello team is ready to emerge in the long run.

12.10 – Let’s start our chronicle starting over from yesterday’s resultswhich saw a Red Bull immediately on the ball and an extremely warlike Fernando Alonso.