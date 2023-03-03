



[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of the second free practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prixthe first round of the 2023 Formula 1 championship. After a long wait, the time has finally come to see the teams and drivers of the world champion Circus back in action, with great anticipation for the Ferrari SF-23 in the hands of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will try to dethrone Max Verstappen and Red Bull, great protagonists in the three days of winter testing.

Session in progress, activate the autorefresh to never miss an update

16.00 – Green light at the bottom of the pit laneBahrain’s PL2 begins.

15.50 – There are ten minutes left before the start of the session: 24.3 the degrees of the air, 28.2 those of the asphalt.

15.45 – It is now dark in Bahrain.

15.40 – Chris Horner and Frederic Vasseur believe that the surprise of the GP will be the Aston Martin, which already appeared very fast in testing.

15.30 – However, surprisingly Sergio Perez shone more than Max Verstappen in the Milton Keynes team. In fact, the reigning world champion did not appear particularly satisfied since performance of his RB19.

15.15 – Let’s start our chronicle starting over from results this morningwho saw a Red Bull immediately on the ball and an already warlike Fernando Alonso.