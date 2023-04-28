After a little spring break, we will continue with the 2023 Azerbaijan GP. Read everything you need to know about the race here.

It took a while, but we can race again. It seems a bit strange that the men’s drivers needed three weeks of vacation after three races, but that is a misconception. It’s because of the GP of China, which should have taken place.

It is good for the teams to take stock again after the start of the season. Special, all teams have already scored points this season. But who will succeed this weekend? You can read that in this article in which we share everything you need to know about the Azerbaijan GP. Totally free!

Agenda GP Azerbaijan 2023

Before we start, first the agenda:

April 28

11:30 – 12:30 | Free training

15:00 – 16:00 | Qualification (for race)

April 29

10:30 – 11:15 | Qualification (for sprint)

15:30 – 16:00 | Sprint

30th of April

13:00 – 15:00 | Race

GP Azerbaijan

It seems a bit strange that there is racing in Azerbaijan. It is not really a country where there seems to be a lot of car history. Now it is a country that produces a lot of oil, so until we drive electric on a massive scale (also in F1), it is a relevant country.

It is only the sixth time that the race has been held in Azerbaijan. We say it this way, because the first GP of Azerbaijan was entered as the ‘GP of Europe’. Only two teams have won here. Daniel Ricciardo won the first edition in 2017, Hamilton in 2018 and Valtteri Bottas in 2019. The race was not run in 2020, in 2021 Sergio Pérez won after a puncture from Max Verstappen and a mistake from Lewis Hamilton. Last year Max Verstappen finally won the race.

The circuit: Baku City Circuit

We are going to the Baki International Circuit in Baku. You know, where former NEC attacker Melvin Platje once played football for Neftçi Baku in 2013-2014 (yes, really). The circuit is in the middle of the city and features long straights, including the longest straight of any circuit on the calendar.

There are many 90 degree turns and a more technical section in the old part of town. The circuit – designed by Herman Tilke, of course – is 6,003 kilometers long and has 20 corners (although the last one is full throttle). The race lasts 51 laps.

GP of Azerbaijan 2022

By looking at last year’s performance, we can already get some context.

How did the qualifying of the 2022 Azerbaijan GP go?

Like a jack in a box, Charles Leclerc was the fastest. He set a time of 1:41.359 with his Ferrari. This qualifying was one of the few moments when Pérez (2) was faster than Verstappen (P3).

Who drove the fastest race lap of the 2022 Azerbaijan GP?

Sergio Perez! The Mexican was in good shape and set a 1:16.046 on lap 36.

What did the podium look like at the 2022 Azerbaijan GP?

Max Verstappen won the race ahead of Sergio Pérez with a lead of more than 20 seconds. ouch.

GP of Azerbaijan

Results achieved in the past are no guarantee for the future. But we’re still looking at all the things we already know for this weekend.

What about the position at the start of the GP of Azerbaijan 2023?

Yes yes, Max Verstappen leads by a considerable distance. The Dutchman has 69 points, Pérez has 54. Behind that is Fernando Alonso with 45 points. Hamilton is just fourth with 38 points.

Which tires will Pirelli take for the 2023 Azerbaijan GP?

We will ride with the softest possible compounds. That means the white band is C3, yellow is C4 and red is C5. Baku is a street circuit, so the track will be quite slippery.

Also expect the track to get faster and faster throughout the race weekend. The wear is reasonable. The turns are relatively easy and at low speed.

What is the weather forecast for the 2023 Azerbaijan GP?

Friday is quite cold. There is a moderate wind from the east and it does not get warmer than 21 degrees. So that will be slippery the first laps in the (only) free practice.

On Saturday the wind comes straight from the north and is a lot stronger. It will also be a bit sunnier, the temperature is 24 degrees. On Sunday it will be just as warm, but there will be a considerably stronger wind, again from the north.

What chances does Max Verstappen have for the Azerbaijan GP 2023?

Verstappen is in top form, the Red Bull is a great car with no real weaknesses and the Honda engine is very powerful. So there is a good chance that he will walk away with the win. The biggest competitor comes from within. Sergio Pérez has more confidence in his car this season and is very good on street circuits.

Given that the RB19 performs excellently on the long stretches, Verstappen is simply in for the podium and probably the highest position.

What chances does Nyck De Vries have for the GP of Azerbaijan 2023?

That’s a tricky one. The AlphaTauri hasn’t actually done well on any of the tracks we’ve driven so far. It seems to be mainly a downforce problem, and that is not important. Nyck De Vries has to tie together a few clear sessions this weekend. He can train well, he can qualify well and he can race. Now it should all go without errors. With the right strategy, a point might be a possibility, provided something happens on the track. Fortunately, there is always something happening on Baku.

What are the betting offices saying about the 2023 Azerbaijan GP?

Verstappen is the top favorite to win the race, but Sergio Pérez is not far behind. Fernando Alonso is number 3 and Lewis Hamilton is number 4.

Where can I follow the 2023 Azerbaijan GP?

In the past it was always zapping to RTL 5, until you heard the voice of Ruud Terweijde and Mike Hezemans. Now there are a lot of possibilities to follow the race. We’ll go through the options with you:

ViaPlay

In the Netherlands it is easiest to watch via ViaPlay. A subscription is not cheap: you lose 15.99 euros per month. It is true that you can then watch movies, series, Bundesliga football and darts. Why you have to do the latter, I have no idea. About the commentary: that seems according to our commentator-commentator @nicolasr getting better every time.

F1TV

If you do want to pay for content, but ViaPlay is too extensive in terms of package and too scant in terms of F1, then opt for F1TV. For 64.99 per year you can then follow everything that moves. Nice before and after reviews too. The Dutch commentary is simply from ViaPlay. If you want a different language, you have to change the language of your device. If you put that in English, you get British commentary.

VPN

You can also watch via a VPN. Then you log in via a different IP address in another country. If you log in via Austria, you can watch the race on the ORF site. In Luxembourg this is possible via RTL Luxembourg.

stream

Watching via streams is a bit more difficult. You can follow the races via shady sites. Of course, viruses and such are for your own account. You also have to be lucky with the language. And the image quality. Oh, and they are often behind in terms of time. And sometimes the streams get stuck too.

Grand Prix Radio

GP Radio nowadays broadcasts via Belgium, as ViaPlay has the radio rights for the Netherlands. What a dork they are anyway. Fortunately, you can still tune in to GP radio. It is also useful if you are abroad, for example.

What is the prediction of the AB editors?

Not only Van Gameren and Doornbos can explain in great detail what happened after a race, our wonder trio from the editors can do that too. These gentlemen can also predict flawlessly. It is seldom correct, but they can predict brilliantly. And that’s what matters, right?

Michael

Verstappen Perez Alonso

Yep, ready for it. That long spring without races, we shouldn’t do that anymore. I think the next two races will make it clear whether the championship will still be exciting. But I’m afraid Max is going to run away with it. Michael, only doing kerosene this weekend.

Wouter

Verstappen Hamilton Perez

Oh yes, the Formula 1 season is still here. The planning chief had not taken into account that the Chinese grand prix might be cancelled, after all, COVID is so 2019. Baku brings one of two things to Verstappen: a crash or first place. Now a repeat of blowout gate 2021 is quite unlikely so we just see Max winning. Wouter, major consumer of petrol.

Jaap

Perez Alonso Stroll

In fact, I have the same reasoning as our foreman Wouter… However, I think Verstappen will drop out. Perez saves the 100% profit record for Red Bull for the time being. What Ferrari and Mercedes can do with updates on a track with low tire wear is a bit of wet finger work. Logic would say they could be closer. But I’m going for a full team Aston Martin on the podium. Jaap, mainly drove diesel last week.

Autoblog will cover qualifying for the race, qualifying for the sprint, sprint and race. Does something happen during training? Then you read it here. On Autoblog.

