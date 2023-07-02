Milan – Max Verstappen with Red Bull wins the Austrian GP and also sets the fastest lap of the race for the additional point. According to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc with Ferrari, Sergio Perez with the other Red Bulla ahead of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

Positive race also for the new McLaren, who finished fifth with Lando Norris, followed by Fernando Alonso in Aston Martin and Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes. Eighth and ninth place for George Russell (Mercedes) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine), with Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) completing the top ten drivers in the points in this ninth round of the 2023 F1 World Championship.