by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull Ring, here’s the gravel

The controversies that arose after the 2023 edition of the Austrian Grand Prix should be just a distant memory. To solve the problem of track limits which shocked the standings after last year’s race, the organizers of the Red Bull Ring Grand Prix placed the gravel at the exit of the last two corners of the track.

Gravel is the solution that best combines simplicity and speed: last year we already anticipated how we were going in this direction, this weekend we will finally see the return of gravel trap removed starting from the 2003 edition.

In the photos published by Polish colleagues of Parc Fermé you can see the gravel already positioned outside the curbs of curve-9 and curve-10.

What chaos in 2023

Last year i track limits they were an odyssey that forced the commissioners to review over 1200 cases until late in the evening and to revolutionize the final classification with the post-GP penalties of Sainz, Hamilton, Gasly, Ocon, Tsunoda, de Vries, Albon and Sargeant.