The GP Austria 2023 will be held this weekend. Read everything you need to know about Red Bull’s home race here in this article.

There have already been 8 races. That took a relatively long time, but we are now getting a very fast succession of races. Austria is the first with England a week later. Then we have to wait another week, but then we get the GP of Hungary and Belgium right after each other.

In short, a lot can change in a month. All eyes are of course on Max Verstappen and his only ‘competitor’ Sergio Pérez.

What do the betting offices say about the 2023 Austrian GP?

The betting offices think Max Verstappen is going to win. Odds can of course change, Verstappen is at 1.75 at the time of writing. So if you put in one euro and Verstappen wins, you get 1.75 back. Perez is second with 6.5, Alonso at 7 and Charles Leclerc at 7.5. Nyck de Vries dangles at the bottom with 501. Realtime values/odds can be found here.

And more about this edition and everyone’s chances a little further in this article.

Schedule GP Austria 2023

Before we go through all the ins and outs for this weekend, we have the timetable for you:

June 30th

13:30 – 14:30 | First free practice

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm | Qualification

July 1st

12:00 – 12:44 | Qualification for sprint

4:30 pm – 5:00 pm | Sprint

July 2nd

15:00 – 17:00 | Race

GP Austria

For a country that seems to have little interest in the car industry, Austria is a country that has produced a lot of motorsport talent. Think of Jochen Rindt, Helmut Marko, Niki Lauda, ​​Gerhard Berger and Alexander Wurz. We have to wait a while for the newest Austrian Formula 1 driver, because the last one is the not very successful Patrick Friesacher.

The Austrian GP has been around for a while, namely since 1963, although that race did not count for the championship (something you saw quite a lot back then). The GP track was the Zeltweg, an airfield. It was actually no more than a track drawn on two runways. In 1969, the Ostereichring was raced for the first time.

That’s the job at Spielberg, but not as we know it today. The location is the same, but the layout is slightly different. Initially it was a much faster track. Until 1987, the GP of Austria was raced here. The race was then canceled adamantly because it was not really a safe track.

The circuit owners then decided to plan a thorough renovation and so it happened. In 1997 the GP of Austria returned to the A1 ring. The name came from a provider who sponsored the track (just like the CM.Com Zandvoort circuit, so to speak). In 2002, Ferrari made a fool out of this by putting the extremely dominant Schumacher ahead of Barichello, who had finally beaten his teammate on his own. It was a charade. The last time they drove on the A1-Ring was in 2003. And the GP of Austria disappeared from the calendar. In the meantime, Red Bull bought the track, hence the name change to Red Bull Ring. Since 2012 there is another GP of Austria

The circuit: Red Bull Ring

The Red Bull Ring is a relatively short track: 4,318 km. This means that we have to drive no less than 71 laps. The track is quite fast with almost only high speed corners, except for Turns 1 and 3. There the brakes are very heavily loaded. Overtaking is very well possible, at several locations. There are two DRS zones, at turns 1 and 3. But you can also give it a try at turns 4, 6 and 9.

The drivers drive clockwise. Because the track is so short, relatively many drivers are put on a lap. Engine power is very important on the many straights, but serious downforce is needed in the corners. It really is the opposite of a street circuit in that respect. The track is quite high, so the air is a bit thinner. It is also often quite cool and not unimportant, it can be very windy. In short, enough ingredients for a good race!

GP Austria 2023

Before we look at everything about this year, let’s take a quick look back at the past season.

How did qualifying for the 2022 Austrian GP go?

Last year we had a sprint race in the old format. That means the qualifying session was the setup for the sprint race, not the main race. Verstappen was fastest with a time of 1:04.984, just ahead of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

How did the sprint race of the 2022 Austrian GP go?

It was won by Max Verstappen. Leclerc finished second with Sainz behind.

Who drove the fastest race lap of the 2022 Austrian GP?

Max Verstappen. On lap 62 he drove 1:07.275.

What did the podium look like at the 2022 Austrian GP?

It’s hard to imagine, but Verstappen couldn’t do anything against Charles Leclerc in the race. The Monegask overtook him no less than 3 times and eventually won the race. Verstappen was second, ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Special fact: it is the only time that Leclerc won a race, while he did not start from pole.

GP Austria 2023: preview

Everything we already know, we reveal here!

What about the position at the start of the 2023 Austrian GP?

That’s not a question, right? Max Verstappen leads well ahead of Sergio Pérez and Fernando Alonso. Among the teams, Red Bull is well ahead of Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Which tires will Pirelli take to the Austrian GP?

The softest tire compounds, just like at the Canadian GP. So the C3 is hard (white), the C4 is medium (yellow) and the C5 is soft (red). Spielberg is not particularly tough on the tires.

What is the weather forecast for the GP Austria?

Not too good. That’s good for the fans. It was very nice for a few days, but in the coming days a lot of clouds and occasional showers are expected. There is a good chance that it will rain at the time of the first free practice qualifying. It does not get warmer than 25 degrees, the wind is relatively calm.

On Saturday it is considerably colder, a maximum of 20 degrees. Again there is a chance of rain, but it is expected that most of the rain will fall before the sprint qualifying. So the track will be nice and smooth again. The wind hardly plays a role. On Sunday it clears up a bit, the temperature rises to 23 degrees and the chance of rain decreases. However, the prediction is that if there is precipitation, it will be considerably heavier.

What chances does Max Verstappen have for the 2023 Austrian GP?

It’s almost no fun anymore, but in this case it seems unlikely that anyone else will win. Verstappen and Austria is a good combination: he has already won the race three times, even when the Red Bull was not yet dominant. The combination of long straights and high-speed corners does not bode well for those who want to see an exciting race. Even if it starts to rain, Verstappen will hold his own.

What chances does Nyck de Vries have for the 2023 Austrian GP?

De Vries is on the kicking chair, it seems. Helmut Marko already threw it for the bus of the week. The problem is that it becomes an accumulation of issues. Nyck de Vries makes unnecessary mistakes, the AlphaTauri is the worst car in the field, Yuki is in good shape, Nyck is under pressure at Marko and this track will certainly not suit the AT04. On the other hand, Nyck gives experience on this track, it is not a street circuit and you can overtake well. It will have to fall in the right direction sometime, right? Our assessment: to finish, but just not in the points.

Where can I follow the Austrian GP?

ViaPlay

It’s easy, but will cost you 15.99 euros per month. Nowadays we just think Melroy and Nelson are cool pears. The before and after reviews are a bit dry. Nowadays you can also view various other screens at ViaPlay, including the one with the telemetry, a map of the circuit (where everyone is) and various cockpit views from Nyck and Max, among others.

F1TV

A subscription costs you 64.99 euros per year, but then you can follow everything. Here too you can watch via different screens. You can also opt for other commentary than just that of ViaPlay (if you choose Dutch, you will have Melroy and Nelson).

VPN

In some countries, the race is broadcast online for free, such as on RTL Luxembourg and ORF. Since it is ORF’s home race, they often go all out. With a VPN you can easily log in from Austria. Or Luxembourg, that is also possible.

stream

Free streams are still there. Brackish connection, a lot of delay, risk of viruses and a language that you cannot choose. But hey, it’s free. View an overview of usable streams here.

Grand Prix Radio

If you’re in the car, Grand Prix Radio is ideal. Olav Mol and Jack Plooij then beat the race. You can of course also view the image of the options above and then with the sound of Grand Prix Radio.

What is the prediction of the Autoblog editors?

The three gentlemen who eat, sleep and dream Formula 1 know all drivers, all tracks, all conditions and can therefore perfectly predict the race (unless they are wrong).

Michael

Verstappen Hamilton Alonso

Of course it cannot go unmentioned that I got 100% of the prediction right last race. That undoubtedly means that we are now going completely wrong. What I do suspect is that Sergio is not going very well when there is already pressure before the race. And that pressure is certainly building up a bit among the outside world. So I don’t expect him on the podium this weekend. Max on 1 because he does not want to disappoint the Orange camping guests in Austria. Lewis on 2 because he is in contract negotiations with Mercedes, so they step it up a notch and Fernando on 3, just because it’s Fernando! Michael, nowadays also makes submersibles.

Wouter

Verstappen Hamilton Alonso

It seems exciting, but it isn’t. The only surprise remains (and is therefore no surprise) that Perez is not included again. The Mexican has lost his Mojo. Russel and Stroll become 4th and 7th by the way. Wouter, nowadays also tests submarines.

Jaap

Verstappen Perez Russell

Well, predicting differently than Max on 1 is actually madness for the race in Austria. Max even won it regularly when the Red Bull was not yet superior. Previously I would then be inclined to say ‘then it falls out’. But let’s be honest; the RB19 has not only proven to be the fastest but also extremely reliable to date. Only in Saudi Arabia was there a problem in qualifying. Predicting numbers 2 and 3 is trickier. Unlike the colleagues, I expect Pérez to be second. Simply because the RB19 is the best and Austria is quite an easy job. As expected, Hamilton seems to have picked up momentum from Russell and Mercedes is on the rise. Hamilton three then? No, not Russell. Anyway, let’s secretly hope that something crazy happens and there will be a special result. Jaap, recently gave away a submarine trip to a pen pal.

Autoblog will report on qualifying, sprint and race anyway. If exciting things happen in the training sessions, we will keep you informed!

