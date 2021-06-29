The first hat-trick on the calendar of this 2021 F1 championship is completed over the weekend. The venue does not change, which remains the Red Bull Ring, which will host the Austrian Grand Prix, which can present a remarkable glance since the full crowd is expected with about 90 thousand spectators to fill the terraces and hills of the beautiful Austrian circuit. The big difference compared to the weekend that just went to the archive will be the range of tires that will be made available by Pirelli, of a softer grade. In addition, in free practice on Friday the teams will be able to test the new (more resistant) tires prepared by the sole supplier in view of Silverstone. For this reason the race – if it were dry – could turn out to be a two-stop race at a strategic level. In addition to F1, F3 will also be on track for the third round of the 2021 championship after those staged in Barcelona and Le Castellet. The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 HD, while on TV8 unencrypted will be transmitted in deferred the Qualifying and the Grand Prix. As always FormulaPassion.it will guarantee the direct text of each session. Below are the timetables, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor.

F1 | High altitude challenges

Timetables

Friday 2 July

PL1 from 11:30 to 12:30, live on Sky SportF1 HD and FormulaPassion.it

PL2 from 15:00 to 16:00, live on Sky SportF1 HD and FormulaPassion.it

Saturday 3rd July

PL3 from 12:00 to 13:00, live on Sky SportF1 HD and FormulaPassion.it

Qualifying from 15:00 to 16:00, live on Sky SportF1 HD and FormulaPassion.it | Deferred on TV8 from 18:30

Sunday 4th July

Grand Prix starting at 15:00, live on Sky SportF1 HD and FormulaPassion.it | Deferred on TV8 from 18:00

F3 times (all sessions live on Sky Sport F1

Friday 2 July

09:30 Free practice

13:50 Qualifying

Saturday 3rd July

10:35 Sprint Race 1

17:30 Sprint Race 2

Sunday 4th July

10:15 Feature Race

F1 GP Austria circuit

Route: 4,318 km

Laps: 71

Race distance: 306.452 km

