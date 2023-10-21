From rags to riches in one ride, the last one. The decisive one. Jorge Martin, dominating at Phillip Island from the first corner, suffers a tire collapse and loses the race and important points in the championship, going from first to fifth. Johann Zarco finds the decisive overtaking move for his first victory in MotoGP, ahead of Pecco Bagnaia who extends to +27 in the World Championship and Fabio Di Giannantonio, with his first podium in the top class. Here are the votes of the main protagonists of the Australian MotoGP GP.