Hunting for points

In Bahrain the Sauber was the best behind the top-5 with Guan Yu Zhou, eleventh at the finish line, but it was in Jeddah that a glimmer of hope opened for the top-10 due to Lance Stroll's knockout and it was Haas who entered it with the work of stopper Kevin Magnussen in favor of Nico Hulkenberg. The goal of the Hinwil team is to break the deadlock in Australia. Below are the words of team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi and drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guan Yu Zhou in view of the weekend at Albert Park where the Finn won at the wheel of Mercedes in the inaugural GP of the 2019 season.

“We arrive in Melbourne motivated to quickly turn the tide after the difficult weekend in Saudi Arabia – he has declared Alessandro Alunni Well done – Australia is an important place for us and for all our partners: it is a race where the fans show all their affection for the drivers, the teams and the sport and it is great advertising for Formula 1. Back in Hinwil after Jeddah, we reorganized ourselves and got back to work, to analyze what hadn't worked so far and how to improve. The positive result we took from the double event in the Middle East is that our car is able to guarantee a good pace in the race. Our aim is to also improve single lap performance and we will bring updates in the hope of moving up the grid. We saw how compact the grid was in the first two races and we are aware that we need to use 100% of our performance to do well. We are ready to enter the fight for points and we are ready to give our best.”

“I am very happy to return to Australia – the words of Valtteri Bottas – It's no secret that this is the closest race to home for me, and I want to get a good result to repay the support and energy of the fans, who are incredible: it's fantastic to be here and you can feel it straight away, from the moment you enter. where you enter Melbourne Walk. The Jeddah race was difficult for the team, but we worked hard last week, away from the track, to resolve the issues that prevented us from exploiting the full potential of our car. This is a really nice track and I've enjoyed racing here in the past. I won here in 2019, so I have good memories, and I'm even more motivated to bring home a good result this weekend, demonstrating to our direct competitors that we too are valid contenders in the fight for points. If we start the weekend on the right foot, I am convinced that we can achieve this goal.”

For Guan Yu Zhou in Melbourne there will be a starter of the highly anticipated home debut in Shanghai in less than a month: “It's great to be back in Melbourne this week, I have great memories of the races here over the last two years and the experience of the whole weekend. The Chinese community in this city is very large and I could feel their support from the stands, it will be a first taste of what awaits us in Shanghai in just over a month. We finished just outside the points in Bahrain and showed good race pace in Jeddah, before my race was compromised. It's now a thing of the past, we have thoroughly investigated what happened and we hope to have managed to resolve the problem. I'm looking forward to getting back on track this weekend, picking things up where we left off in Bahrain and improving from there on.”