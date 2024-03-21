Objective to challenge the Red Bulls

“You have no idea of ​​the logistical 'stunts' that were put in place so that I could be here and so that I could be ready”. Carlos Sainz he will take part in Friday's free practice for the Australian Grand Prix with the well-founded hope this time of being able to return to the cockpit of his Ferrari SF-24 on Saturday and Sunday too.

Less than two weeks have passed since the operation to which Sainz underwent due to appendicitis – Albon in 2022 had an extra week to recover between Monza and Singapore – and Sainz admits that he cannot feel 100% after a rather atypical period of approach to a Grand Prix: “After 10 days in bed I can't be 100% – added Sainz – I didn't train or have a simulator session as I usually would, but the objective remains to put pressure on the Red Bulls.”

Sainz will undergo a further medical check at the end of FP2: “How am I? I'll know better tomorrow after I get in the car and after my body will have to deal with the G-forces to which we are subjected in the cockpit. I am very satisfied with the progress I have made in these 10 days”. In the remote event that Sainz is unable to continue the weekend after free practice on Friday, Ferrari will field Oliver Bearman again.