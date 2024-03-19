A poster without Verstappen, Hamilton and Alonso

There will be two Australian drivers at the start in Melbourne on Sunday when the Australian Grand Prix gets underway at 05:00 – Italian time. In addition to Oscar Piastriin fact, too Daniel Ricciardo will return to inflame the Albert Park audience. Boasting a tenth of the grid – there are only twenty drivers in F1 – is remarkable for Australia and Oscar Piastri has already demonstrated that he has what it takes to join Ricciardo in the group of drivers capable of winning one or more GPs in their F1 career .

The McLaren driver and the V-Carb representative are obviously at the center of the poster advertising the Australian Grand Prix. The two Australians are not alone, they are there with them Valtteri Bottas And Charles Leclerc. The latter was most likely chosen as the standard bearer for Ferrari without forgetting the fact that the Monegasque 'maramalde' in a sporting sense in 2022 in Melbourne, dominating the weekend with pole position, victory and fastest lap in the race.

Valtteri Bottas also won the Australian Grand Prix in 2019, thus starting the season with the leadership in the world championship standings. Furthermore, the Sauber driver can now be considered an Australian by adoption given that he is the cyclist's partner Tiffany Cromwell with whom he spends several weeks a year in Australia. A poster without Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando – the three drivers who reached the podium in the 2023 edition – but with Bottas and Leclerc together with the favorites Piastri and Ricciardo.