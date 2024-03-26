The Alonso 'case'

The Australian GP caused a lot of work for the stewards, who ended up in the eye of the storm in particular for the controversial penalty imposed on Fernando Alonso at the end of the race. The Spaniard was accused of having led “potentially dangerous” on the approach to Turn 6. His early braking would have contributed to cause George Russell to go off the track and this cost the Spaniard – as well as 20 seconds added to the final time and a consequent relegation from sixth to eighth position – also three points on the Superlicence.

The disciplinary sanction is severe, but in the case of the penalty points assigned it must be said that the commissioners simply have applied the new FIA rulesmore rigid, which provide for the increase from two to three of the penalty points applied in case of liability in an accident. However, all the doubts remain – which we have already expressed – on the correctness or otherwise of considering Alonso responsible for the accident. The two-time world champion was the only driver to receive penalty points on his license this weekend.

Pilot Points Points Attributed GP Motivation Expiration Sergio Perez 8 1 Singapore 2023 Accident 17-Sep-24 2 Japan 2023 Accident 24-Sep-24 2 Japan 2023 Overtaking in SC regime 24-Sep-24 2 Abu Dhabi 2023 Accident 26-Nov-24 1 Saudi Arabia 2024 Unsafe release 09-Mar-25 Logan Sargeant 6 2 Mexico Overtaking under the yellow flag regime 29-Oct-24 2 Japan 2023 Accident 24-Sep-24 2 Italy 2023 Accident 03-Sep-24 Lance Stroll 5 3 Las Vegas 2023 Overtaking under double yellow flag regime 17-Nov-24 2 Great Britain 2023 Accident 09-Jul-24 Lewis Hamilton 4 2 Belgium 2023 Accident 30-Jul-24 2 Italy 2023 Accident 03-Sep-24 George Russell 4 2 Las Vegas 2023 Accident 18-Nov-24 2 Munich 2023 Returned to the track unsafely 28-May-24 Nico Hulkenberg 3 2 Munich 2023 Accident 28-May-24 1 Canada 2023 Failure to respect the minimum time established under the red flag regime 18-Jun-24 Yuki Tsunoda 3 1 Spain 2023 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jun-24 2 Holland 2023 Accident 27-Aug-24 Kevin Magnussen 3 3 Saudi Arabia 2024 Accident 09-Mar-25 Fernando Alonso 3 3 Australia 2024 Potentially dangerous driving 24-Mar-25 Zhou Guanyu 2 2 Hungary 2023 Accident 23-Jul-24 Max Verstappen 2 2 Las Vegas 2023 Forced driver off track 18-Nov-24 Carlos Sainz 2 2 Australia 2023 Accident 02-Apr-24 Valtteri Bottas 2 2 Mexico 2023 Accident 29-Oct-24

Gasly and Perez 'pardoned'

Gasly added an additional five seconds to his finishing time for having crossed the white line exiting the pitsbut the stewards decided not to inflict the penalty point theoretically foreseen in these circumstances Why “During the driver's briefing the pilots indicated that (a) the line is difficult to see at this time of day, (b) his tires crossed the line less than one meter and (c) there was no danger caused“.

No penalty points for Sergio Perez toodropped three positions on the starting grid for a impeding done in qualifying against Nico Hulkenberg. For the Mexican it was very important not to receive further sanctions on the license given that he is already at eight (at 12 the disqualification starts) and will only be able to discard the next points starting from mid-September.