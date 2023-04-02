“They stole my result.” Carlos Sainz is furious at the end of the 2023 Australian GP, ​​the third round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

The Spanish driver of Ferrari relegated from fourth to twelfth place for a 5 second penalty remedied in the chaotic final of the race. “I don’t want to talk, otherwise I say bad things. They stole the result from us, but I want to see the pictures first and see if the stewards change the decision,” Sainz told Sky.