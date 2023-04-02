The 2023 Australian GP ends immediately for Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. The Monegasque driver of the Cavallino went out of the scene after a few corners, during the first lap. Leclerc, who started from seventh position on the starting grid, climbed up to fourth place at the start. At turn 3 he tried to attack Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin but, during the manoeuvre, his rear wheel touched his rival’s front wing: the Ferrari spun and ended up in the gravel. For Leclerc, the race finished after a few seconds and another disappointment in a bad start to the season. “At turn 3 there was space to attack Stroll on the outside. Alonso braked because he had 2 cars in front, Stroll got between me and Alonso and the contact took place without any responsibility from Stroll”, Leclerc’s reconstruction. “The disappointment is great, in the first 3 races of the year everything went wrong…”.