Jorge Martin he was the fastest in qualifying in Australia at Phillip Island in 1’27 ″ 767. The Spanish Ducati rider preceded Marc Marquez by 13 thousandths, who followed Francesco Bagnaia using his wake. Second row for Aleix Espargarò, Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco with the three drivers fighting for the world title all in a row from third to fifth position.

They complete the top-10 Luca Marini, Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi and Alex Rins, close the fourth row Alex Marquez and Maverick Vinales, who offered the wake to team leader Aleix Espargarò by putting himself at the service of Aprilia.

Nothing to do in Q1 for Enea Bastianini, Pol Espargarò and Joan Mir who failed to enter Q2 unlike Johann Zarco and Alex Rins. The Gresini team driver was damaged in the decisive lap by Miguel Oliveira.

MotoGP | GP Australia 2022, the starting grid

Ducati 2. Marc Marquez 1: 27.780

Honda 3. Francis Bagnaia 1: 27.953

Ducati 2nd Row 4. Aleix Espargarò 1: 27.957

Aprilia 5. Fabio Quartararo 1: 29.973

Yamaha 6. Johann Zarco 1: 28.007

Ducati 3rd Row 7. Luke Marini 1: 28.029

Ducati 8. Jack Miller 1: 28.116

Ducati 9. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 28.185

Ducati 4th Row 10. Alex Rins 1: 28.541

Suzuki 11. Alex Marquez 1: 28.733

Honda 12. Maverick Vinales 1: 28.765

Aprilia 5th Row 13. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 28.385

Ducati 14. Pol Espargarò 1: 28.392

Honda 15. Joan Mir 1: 28.492

Suzuki 6th Row 16. Brad Binder 1: 28.652

KTM 17. Cal Crutchlow 1: 28.677

Yamaha 18. Darryn Binder 1: 28.760

Yamaha 7th Row 19. Remy Gardner 1: 28.820

KTM 20. Fabio By Giannantonio 1: 28.830

Ducati 21. Raul Fernandez 1: 28.966

KTM 8th Row 22. Franco Morbidelli 1: 29.146

Yamaha 23. Tetsuta Nagashima 1: 29.624

Honda 24. Miguel Oliveira 1: 28.859

KTM * * Penalized by three positions on the starting grid for hindering Enea Bastianini in Q1. The Portuguese driver will also have to perform a long lap penalty in the race.