Jorge Martin he was the fastest in qualifying in Australia at Phillip Island in 1’27 ″ 767. The Spanish Ducati rider preceded Marc Marquez by 13 thousandths, who followed Francesco Bagnaia using his wake. Second row for Aleix Espargarò, Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco with the three drivers fighting for the world title all in a row from third to fifth position.
They complete the top-10 Luca Marini, Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi and Alex Rins, close the fourth row Alex Marquez and Maverick Vinales, who offered the wake to team leader Aleix Espargarò by putting himself at the service of Aprilia.
Nothing to do in Q1 for Enea Bastianini, Pol Espargarò and Joan Mir who failed to enter Q2 unlike Johann Zarco and Alex Rins. The Gresini team driver was damaged in the decisive lap by Miguel Oliveira.
MotoGP | GP Australia 2022, the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. Jorge Martin 1: 27.767
Ducati
|2. Marc Marquez 1: 27.780
Honda
|3. Francis Bagnaia 1: 27.953
Ducati
|2nd Row
|4. Aleix Espargarò 1: 27.957
Aprilia
|5. Fabio Quartararo 1: 29.973
Yamaha
|6. Johann Zarco 1: 28.007
Ducati
|3rd Row
|7. Luke Marini 1: 28.029
Ducati
|8. Jack Miller 1: 28.116
Ducati
|9. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 28.185
Ducati
|4th Row
|10. Alex Rins 1: 28.541
Suzuki
|11. Alex Marquez 1: 28.733
Honda
|12. Maverick Vinales 1: 28.765
Aprilia
|5th Row
|13. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 28.385
Ducati
|14. Pol Espargarò 1: 28.392
Honda
|15. Joan Mir 1: 28.492
Suzuki
|6th Row
|16. Brad Binder 1: 28.652
KTM
|17. Cal Crutchlow 1: 28.677
Yamaha
|18. Darryn Binder 1: 28.760
Yamaha
|7th Row
|19. Remy Gardner 1: 28.820
KTM
|20. Fabio By Giannantonio 1: 28.830
Ducati
|21. Raul Fernandez 1: 28.966
KTM
|8th Row
|22. Franco Morbidelli 1: 29.146
Yamaha
|23. Tetsuta Nagashima 1: 29.624
Honda
|24. Miguel Oliveira 1: 28.859
KTM *
* Penalized by three positions on the starting grid for hindering Enea Bastianini in Q1. The Portuguese driver will also have to perform a long lap penalty in the race.
