In the third free practice session of the Australian Grand Prix, the team and drivers made the first laps of the weekend without the DRS zone between Curva-8 and Curva-9, removed for security reasons. Surprisingly, in the final standings of the day, broken up by the two accidents that occurred at Vettel and Stroll’s Aston Martins, was Lando Norris, able to bring a McLaren that had completely disappeared from the top radar in the first two rounds to the top.

The young English talent managed to stay ahead of both Red Bull and Ferrari, however very close to the top of the standings, with Leclerc second and Perez third. The Alpine smiles, fourth with a fantastic Fernando Alonso. Further back the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, also author of a spin. The Dutchman finished his PL3 only in seventh place, even if he set his best time with a yellow tire.

In front of him also the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and above all the second McLaren of the local idol Daniel Ricciardo. On the other hand, the two Mercedes are once again detached. Lewis Hamilton finished eighth on the timesheet, while his boxing mate George Russell was only 11th.

F1 | GP Australia 2022, ranking PL3