Ferrari and Vasseur want to forget Qatar

It is very difficult to predict the trend of Ferrari of 2023 in the various race weekends, because according to the pilots themselves the SF-23 proved to be very inconsistent. However, if the Qatar Grand Prix gave any indication, this was confirmation of the car’s difficulties in fast corners. This is an aspect that will recur at COTA, especially in the iconic snake of the first sector, and therefore the Red team could once again be at a disadvantage at least in the comparison with Red Bull and McLaren.

Compared to Lusail, however, COTA is a much more complete track, which offers the SF-23 recovery opportunities on the long central straight and in the slow corners from 11 to 15, which require low-speed direction changes and will involve the team in tire management. For team principal Frederic Vasseur Texas must be an opportunity to restart after a weekend marked by Charles Leclerc’s difficulties and the technical problems with Carlos Sainz’s car.

Vasseur’s words

“A very challenging hat-trick of Grands Prix awaits us. There will be five races in three weeks also considering the Sprints. The team and riders are therefore called upon to maintain a very high level of concentration to maximize the opportunities that arise“, began the Frenchman, also referring to the upcoming races in Mexico and Brazil.

“We come from a race in which we paid dearly for a reliability problem on Carlos’ SF-23 and we have worked to ensure that similar situations no longer prevent us from fielding both cars at the start. We must return to the level we demonstrated in Singapore and in Japan, because only in this way can we optimize the performance of our package and put Charles and Carlos in a position to give their best“.