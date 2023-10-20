Battle on the edge of thousandths, the world champion sets the best time by 5 thousandths but exceeds the limits of the track and the Monegasque will start in front of everyone

In Texas, sheriff Charles Leclerc dictates the law: seasonal pole number 3 – the twenty-first of his career – in qualifying for the US F1 GP in Austin, on the Circuit of The Americas. But it was a very exciting qualifying, with Max Verstappen who had done better than the Ferrari driver by 5 thousandths but had his lap canceled for having exceeded the track limits at turn 19. Already out in Q1, for the first time in the season , both Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

max tried — See also The ovation of San Siro, the kisses to the son, the great goal: Lukaku, how many emotions! It’s not that Verstappen left space for his opponents, on the contrary. In his second attempt, the Dutchman was super aggressive, improving by 5 thousandths the 1’34″723 with which Leclerc had shown himself in his first attempt. But the Red Bull world champion dared too much in turn 19, overtaking the limits of the track and thus seeing his time cancelled, demonstrating how the Ferrari driver forced him to go beyond what was allowed. A characteristic that Leclerc always has in qualifying. The Monegasque’s second sector in particular was incredible, very fast to the point of not being able to to improve in the second attempt.

This result was needed for Ferrari, ahead of the McLaren of the usual Lando Norris and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, the direct opponents in the championship in the fight for second place in the constructors' championship. Carlos Sainz finished fourth fastest ahead of Russell's second Mercedes and Verstappen, who will certainly not be a spectator on Sunday. Then there are the Alpines of Gasly and Ocon, while Sergio Perez, with the second Red Bull, did not go beyond the ninth time ahead of Piastri. Will Ferrari be able to manage its lead position and tire wear? We'll find out on Sunday, meanwhile tomorrow we can have fun with the Sprint.

qualifying times — So at the start of the US GP:

1. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’34″723

2. Norris (McLaren) 1’34″853

3. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’34″862

4. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’34″945

5. Russell (Mercedes) 1’35″079

6. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’35″081

7. Gasly (Alpine) 1’35″089

8. Ocon (Alpine) 1’35″154

9. Perez (Red Bull) 1’35″173

10. Plates (McLaren) 1’35″467

11. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’35″697

12. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’35″698

13. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’35″858

14. Magnussen (Haas) 1’35″880

15. Ricciardo (AlphaTauri) 1’35″974

16. Hulkenberg (Haas) 1’36″235

17. Alonso (Aston Martin) 1’36″268

18. Albon (Williams) 1’36″315

19. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’36″589

20. Sargeant (Williams) 1’36″827