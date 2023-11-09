No new items

It took almost three weeks, but now the outcome of the United States Grand Prix held at the Austin circuit on October 22nd is finally definitive. There FIA has indeed decidedin the hearing which took place on Wednesday 8 November, of do not accept the right of revision brought by Haas in relation to an alleged failure to respect the track limits in turn 6. The position of the American team claimed that the race stewards had not correctly judged the cars’ exit from the track limits in that section. The federation, however, in a six-page statement, returned the protest to the sender, claiming that Gunther Steiner’s team had not brought any new elements that would allow the case to be reopened.

The hearing, held via video conference, was attended by Haas, Williams, Red Bull and Aston Martin – all called by the FIA ​​- and also Ferrari and McLaren, who requested and obtained permission to be involved in the proceedings as involved parties. Representing the interests of the Maranello team was the former head of strategies Inaki Rueda. The American team, to obtain the right to review, had the task of providing elements that were “significant, relevant, new and [al momento della valutazione originaria] not available”. Evidently the commissioners felt that the above criteria were not met.

Haas’s version

The new evidence presented by Haas was impressive videos that showed the alleged exits from the limits of the track in turn 6, during the race, of the cars of Albon, Sargeant, Stroll and Perez. Furthermore, through the official document released by the federation, it emerges how “In the written statement, Haas also stated that during the team managers meeting held on 27 October 2023, prior to the Mexican GP, ​​the race director and the FIA ​​sporting director made several statements indicating that the supervision of the track limit Turn 6 during the United States Grand Prix wasn’t ideal.”.

Haas had also asked to analyze separately the request for review on the failure to penalize Alex Albon – who had been investigated and not sanctioned during the race – from that concerning the entire finishing order of the GP. This second complaint in fact concerned the alleged infringements committed by Sargeant, Stroll and Perez, who were not investigated during the American Grand Prix.

Aston Martin’s response

It was ‘leading’ the response of the other teams Andy Stevenson, team manager of Aston Martin. The manager of the Silverstone team disputed the value of the video evidence brought by Haas. According to Stevenson in fact no secondary evidence such as CCTV footage was presented and all teams have been clearly informed on many previous occasions by the FIA ​​that track limit infringements would not be judged solely on the basis of on-board camera footage, due to the inherent limitations of such footage.

Aston Martin also also disputed it legal instrument chosen by Haas to try to overturn the outcome of the GP. The correct procedure in such a case, in their opinion, would be one protest and not the right to review. This is because, according to Stevenson, “Allowing a right to review the final ranking for the purpose of addressing alleged infringements for which a decision has not been made would compromise the validity of any result“.

The conclusions of the FIA

In only one point did the evidence presented by Haas breach the FIA’s ‘wall’. The on-board camera of the camera cars regarding Albon’s car was in fact considered significant. However, according to the commissioners, all the other elements were missing: relevance, novelty and availability of use for Haas at the time of the original decision.