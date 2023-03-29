It’s back on track right away

Not even the time to archive the first weekend of the 2023 World Championship, which is already time to frame the second act of the season scheduled on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Argentina. In MotoGP Pol Espargarò, Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez will not be at the start following the injuries sustained in Portimao in Portugal. Francesco Bagnaia leads the standings with authority after the successes obtained in the Sprint and in the Algarve GP, but Aprilia with Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargarò dreams of a coup in the light of what happened in 2022 on the track designed by the Italian Dromo of Jarno Zaffelli who exalted the RS-GP with the Spanish rider ahead of Jorge Martin. The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports MotoGP, FormulaPassion.it as always, it will guarantee direct written coverage of all the MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Sunday morning Warm-Up), which will be broadcast free-to-air on Saturday at TV8 the Qualifications and the big news of the Sprint which will have a halved race distance and will award points to the first nine classified riders at the finish line. Below are the details of the programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes.

GP Argentina 2023, sessions and TV programming

Friday 31st March

14:00-14:35 Moto3, PL1

14:50-15:30 Moto2, PL1

15:45-16:30 MotoGP, PL1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

18:15-18:50 Moto3, PL2

19:05-19:45 Moto2, PL2

20:00-21:00 MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 1st April

1.40pm-2.10pm Moto3, PL3

14:25-14:55 Moto2, PL3

15:10-15:40 MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15:50-16:05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

16:15-16:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

17:50-18:05 Moto3, Q1

18:15-18:30 Moto3, Q2

18:45-19:00 Moto2, Q1

19:10-19:25 Moto2, Q2

20:00 MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

Sunday 2nd April

14:45-14:55 MotoGP, Warm Up

16:00 Moto3, Race (delayed on TV8 at 18:15)

17:15 Moto2, Race (delayed on TV8 at 19:20)

19:00 MotoGP, Race (live broadcast on FormulaPassion.it and deferred on TV8 at 21:15)

GP Argentina 2023, the characteristics of the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit

MotoGP circuit

Track: 4.8 km

Curves: 14, 5 left, 9 right

Width: 16m

Longest straight: 1.076m

MotoGP Hall of Fame

2014 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2015 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2016 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2017 – Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)

2018 – Cal Crutchlow (Honda)

2019 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2022 – Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

Moto2 Hall of Fame

2014 – Esteve Rabat (Kalex)

2015 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2016 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2017 – Franco Morbidelli (Kalex)

2018 – Mattia Pasini (Kalex)

2019 – Lorenzo Baldassarri (Kalex)

2022 – Celestino Vietti (Kalex)

Moto3 Hall of Fame

2014 – Romano Fenati (KTM)

2015 – Danny Kent (Honda)

2016 – Khairul Idham Pawi (Honda)

2017 – Joan Mir (Honda)

2018 – Marco Bezzecchi (KTM)

2019 – Jaume Masia (KTM)

2022 – Sergio Garcia (GasGas)

The situation in the world rankings

Francesco Bagnaia drives in MotoGP with 37 points after winning both the Sprint and the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Aprilia of Maverick Vinales chases him at 12 lengths of distance, then we find Marco Bezzecchi at 16 points in third position followed by Johann Zarco and Jack Miller tied at 15 points. In Moto2 and Moto3, on the other hand, the situation obviously reflects the order of arrival of the races held in Portimao. In the middle class Pedro Acosta precedes Aron Canet and Tony Arbolino, in Moto3 Daniel Holgado leads the group ahead of David Munoz and Diogo Moreira.