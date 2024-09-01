The comeback and the accident

The Aragon weekend ends in the worst possible way for Pecco Bagnaiawho had already experienced one difficulty after another throughout the weekend, leaving yesterday’s Sprint race with only one point. Today was supposed to be the day of redemption but it wasn’t because the reigning world champion was involved in a nasty and very dangerous crash with Alex Marquez 6 laps from the endwhile the two were fighting for third place on the track.

Bagnaia had managed to climb from seventh to fourth after being heavily slowed by a bad start and was making up several tenths per lap on the Gresini rider. Unfortunately, however, when it was time to overtake, the two Ducatis came into contact. Bagnaia, taking advantage of a long run by Alex Marquez, tried to overtaking on the outside in the next corner and had almost completed it, when the two Desmosedicis touched and hooked upboth flying to the ground.

What a fear for Pecco

In addition to the mockery and anger over an accident that could prove decisive in the title race for the red #1, there were also moments of great fear. Pecco in fact remained under the rival’s motorbikerolling in the gravel and suffering several very dangerous blows, especially to the arms. The Piedmontese rider was obviously taken to the medical centre for checks, but the first impression after the accident is that Bagnaia did not suffer any serious injurieseven though he was obviously disappointed and hurt.

The confirmation came from Dr. Angel Chartewho explained how Bagnaia suffered severe bruises but – fortunately – no fractures. This very controversial episode certainly increases the tension in view of the double round at Misano, which is now crucial for the three-time world champion’s season. In addition to Bagnaia’s retirement, there is also Marc Marquez’s victory and above all the sJorge Martin’s second placenow first at +23 in the world championship standings, which makes the outcome of this GP even more bitter for the outgoing champion.