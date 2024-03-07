Just one dribble for Max

Max Verstappen as was widely expected he was bombarded with questions on the eve of the Arabian Grand Prix after everything that is happening in relation to the Horner case. Max's father Jos ended the Sakhir weekend by throwing the last firecracker underlining that with Horner still in command, Red Bull is destined to explode.

A nice 'gift' from Jos which the three-time world champion handled like this: “My father is not a liar and I don't see myself involved in F1 without him at my side”. The Red Bull driver also commented on the rumors that he is destined for Mercedes at the end of the internal war within the Milton Keynes team, and even in this case Verstappen was honest in underlining that it is a scenario that cannot be ruled out, but that things would really have to escalate for that to happen.

Only when faced with a question did Max Verstappen play the wild card, a sort of final monster of the video game to be dribbled at all costs. When asked about a possible request by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to publicly support Christian Horner, Max Verstappen responded as follows: “I won't say yes or no. He came to me privately“. A lack of transparency that Lewis Hamilton did not fail to underline: “Like all F1 fans I am quite fed up with all this controversy”the words of the seven-time world champion reported in today's edition of the French newspaper The Team. “It is disappointing to find that there is discontent from both outside and inside on the issue of transparency – he added to BBC – It's a crucial moment for F1's image and it's not being handled well. Making people feel comfortable in our environment would be fundamental and at this moment that is not the case.”