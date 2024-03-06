Tsunoda, everything is fine with Ricciardo (maybe…)

The weekend in Bahrain should have brought RB a first haul of points, and the start of the weekend seemed to be going in this direction, with first place for Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki's fourth position Tsunoda in FP1. However, VCARB 01 was not repeated, and in the race the Australian and Japanese did not have the pace to aspire to the points zone.

The two made headlines not for their action in the race but for what happened after the checkered flag: Tsunoda, angry with Ricciardo because the latter had not given him back the position he had given up to have a better chance of overtaking Kevin Magnussen, became protagonist of a singular “melee” with his teammate which will certainly have been a topic of discussion within the team.

Tsunoda's words

Did the two clear up after last Saturday's scene? The Japanese himself responded in the Jeddah press conference: “We understand, let's move forward, we understand each other. At that moment I was frustrated, but in the end I understood what they told me, the episode ended here“.

If the same situation happened in the future, would Tsunoda agree to let Ricciardo through? “At 100%“, assured the Japanese. “I think our strategy was different to Daniel's, he had softer and softer tyres. I was fighting with Kevin but he had more pace and the team thought he had a better chance of overtaking Kevin. At that moment I was excited, but I respect the point of view of the team“.