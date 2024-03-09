Hulkenberg unblocks Haas

Pos. Team Points 1 Red Bull 87 2 Ferrari 49 3 McLaren 28 4 Mercedes 26 5 Aston Martin 13 6 Haas 1 7 Sauber 0 8 Racing Bulls 0 9 Williams 0 10 Alpine 0

Red Bull continues its 'almost' clear path, the 'almost' is thanks to Charles Leclerc who today set the fastest lap with the Ferrari increasing the already excellent haul of the Scuderia di Maranello to which an extraordinary Oliver Bearman contributed, seventh on his debut.

McLaren overtook Mercedes in third place thanks to Oscar Piastri's fourth place, Aston Martin made a leap over the rest of the grid thanks to Fernando Alonso's fifth place and was the Haas to exploit with Nico Hulkenberg – who benefited from the stopper Kevin Magnusse – Lance Stroll's knockout which opened up a space in the top-10. A very heavy point for the American team.