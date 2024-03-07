by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz “stoic” in Jeddah

Carlos Sainz he had an uphill day. Yesterday the Ferrari driver missed meetings with the media due to gastroenteritis and a high fever which knocked him out and forced him to stay in a hotel. Jumping into the car at the last second, the Spaniard suffered with his race pace while in the flying lap he defended himself with a sixth and seventh place.

Sainz's words

“Obviously it was a very difficult day after being sick for the last 24 hours, it was tough for me. Today it was about trying to get into the car and extract as much as possible from the car without really pushing it to the limit. It wasn't ideal but we managed to complete the program without a hitch“, these were his words after free practice.

“I hope I feel better tomorrow – I probably won't be 100%, but feeling better will allow me to be closer to the limit and perform well“, he continued.

The Spaniard then closed with a small comment on the pace of the race which was not at Leclerc's level, also because he – inevitably – cannot “rest” on the pace: “The track is tough from a physical point of view, it demands a lot from the car but also from the drivers, so it was a complicated day, but I managed to get myself together in time, now I'll rest and I'll come back tomorrow in better shape. Were today's times not growing like in the tests? This time it depended more on me than on the car, but today it is very difficult to read the times. Qualifying is tomorrow, we will prepare and prepare everything as best we can“.